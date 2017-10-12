10 things you need to know today: October 12, 2017

Trump slams press freedom, calls NBC News report 'pure fiction'

President Trump on Wednesday lashed out at NBC News for reporting that he said in a summer meeting that he wanted to increase the U.S. nuclear stockpile tenfold, calling the report "pure fiction." He said NBC had "made up" its account, and that it was "disgusting" that the media could freely report what it wanted. "With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks," he tweeted, "at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License?" Several nuclear experts said calling for such a massive and expensive nuclear buildup would be "absurd." NBC attributed its account to three people who were in the room when they said Trump expressed a desire for the additional nukes.