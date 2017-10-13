10 things you need to know today: October 13, 2017

More bodies found in deadliest week of wildfires in California history

Authorities on Thursday confirmed the discovery of more bodies in areas burned as wildfires rage mostly uncontrolled across Northern California's wine country. The death toll rose to at least 31 people, making it the deadliest week of wildfires in California's history. Local officials are searching for victims in the charred remains of thousands of homes destroyed in Sonoma, Napa, and Yuba counties. "So far, in the recoveries, we have found bodies that were almost completely intact and bodies that were nothing more than ash and bone," Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano said. With hundreds of people still unaccounted for, Giordano said it would be "unrealistic" not to expect the death toll to rise.