10 things you need to know today: October 23, 2017

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl faces sentencing for desertion

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl on Monday goes before a military judge who will determine his punishment for walking off his post in Afghanistan and endangering the comrades who searched for him. The judge will consider numerous factors, including the five years Bergdahl spent as a prisoner of Taliban-linked militants, and wounds several U.S. service members suffered while searching for him. Bergdahl told Britain's Sunday Times that returning home after his release in a prisoner swap was as difficult as being a prisoner. "At least the Taliban were honest enough to say, 'I'm the guy who's gonna cut your throat,'" he said. "Here, it could be the guy I pass in the corridor who's going to sign the paper that sends me away for life."