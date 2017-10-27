10 things you need to know today: October 27, 2017

Mattis says in DMZ that diplomacy, not war, is key to resolving North Korea crisis

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Friday during a visit to the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea that the solution to the crisis over the North's nuclear weapons program is diplomacy, not war. "We're doing everything we can to solve this diplomatically — everything we can," he said, making his first trip to the DMZ as defense secretary. Mattis also said, however, that North Korea's effort to build and improve its nuclear arsenal is meant to "threaten others with catastrophe," and said the U.S. remained committed to forcing Pyongyang to disarm. Mattis pledged solidarity with South Korea. He is in South Korea for talks with his counterpart in Seoul ahead of President Trump's scheduled visit to South Korea next month.