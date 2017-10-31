10 things you need to know today: October 31, 2017

Former Trump campaign adviser pleaded guilty to lying to FBI about Russia contact

One of President Trump's former campaign advisers, George Papadopoulos, has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with a Russian "professor" offering "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, Special Counsel Robert Mueller said Monday. Papadopoulos was arrested in July and entered his guilty plea on Oct. 5, but the case was not unsealed until this week. Papadopoulous told the FBI that the professor told him that the Russians had "thousands of emails" incriminating to Clinton before he ever joined the Trump campaign. "In truth," the charges read, Papadopoulos joined the campaign in early March, met with the professor in mid-March, and learned of the emails in late April. "The professor only took interest in defendant Papadopoulos because of his status with the campaign," the document says.