The daily business briefing: February 27, 2017

London Stock Exchange braces for rejection of its merger proposal

The London Stock Exchange said Sunday that European regulators probably would reject its proposed merger with Deutsche Borse. The London exchange said that European Commission regulators have said it would have to sell its majority stake in the MTS electronic bond trading platform as a condition for such a massive merger, but the exchange could not accept such a "disproportionate" condition. "Taking all relevant factors into account and acting in the best interests of shareholders, the L.S.E.G. board today concluded that it could not commit to the divestment of MTS," the London exchange said. "Based on the commission's current position, L.S.E.G. believes that the commission is unlikely to provide clearance for the merger."