Quiz of The Week: 24 February - 1 March

A US Supreme Court decision means that a federal criminal trial over Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat could be delayed until after the 2024 presidential election.

The Supreme Court agreed this week to consider the former president's argument that he has total legal immunity for any alleged crimes committed in office. The decision means that the trial will be pushed back until at least mid-summer, leaving little time for it to take place before the presidential election in November. And many critics have said the decision plays right into Trump's explicit legal strategy of trying to delay his various criminal trials.

In the UK, the Conservative Party has found itself in the middle of another Islamophobia row after the party's former deputy chair Lee Anderson said that he believed Islamists have "got control of [London mayor Sadiq] Khan, and they've got control of London" during an appearance on GB News last week. Tory peer Baroness Warsi urged Rishi Sunak to speak out against the "dangerous" anti-Muslim rhetoric. The prime minister needs to "find the language" to "call Islamophobia Islamophobia", she said.

Also causing controversy this week were Sunak's comments that the UK was descending into "mob rule" as he urged police to do more to prevent disruptive protests. It follows a series of Gaza ceasefire protests, which politicians say have targeted Parliament and MPs' homes.

On a brighter note, the owners of the Crooked House in the West Midlands, known as "Britain's wonkiest pub", have been told to rebuild it after it was demolished last year following a suspicious fire. South Staffordshire Council wants the pub restored in three years, using original materials to keep its unique character intact. The pub wasn't a listed building but its destruction elicited public outcry.

To find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest developments in the news and other global events, put your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Nato allies rejected Emmanuel Macron's idea of doing what?

Expelling Turkey from the military alliance

Deploying troops to Ukraine

Increasing defence spending to 2.5% of members' GDP

Moving Nato's HQ to Paris



2. Florida has been hit by an outbreak of which highly infectious disease?

Chickenpox

Polio

Measles

Whooping cough



3. The UK's equality watchdog warned that employers could be sued for failing to make "reasonable adjustments" for staff experiencing what?

Long Covid

Anxiety disorders

Chronic insomnia

Menopause



4. Which British racing driver launched an all-female karting championship to encourage more women to participate?

Jessica Hawkins

Alice Powell

Catie Munnings

Jamie Chadwick



5. An event billed as "the most insane athletic showdown on Earth" was launched in which US state?

Florida

Texas

Ohio

California



6. North Koreans working where have rioted over unpaid wages?

Russia

China

Cuba

Pakistan



7. Who told a major gathering of American conservatives that both the US and UK need a "bigger bazooka" to fight the left?

Nigel Farage

Boris Johnson

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Liz Truss



8. A graffiti-covered skyscraper has become the newest landmark in which US city?

New York

Los Angeles

Boston

Austin



9. Renée Zellweger is set to reprise her film role as who?

Bridget Jones

Nurse Betty

Beatrix Potter

Roxie Hart



10. What is the name of the project that uses AI to recreate the voices of gun violence victims?

The Digital Tribute

Beyond Silence

Voices United

The Shotline

1. Deploying troops to Ukraine

The French president faced pushback from Nato allies after suggesting that boots on the ground in Ukraine should "not be ruled out" as the West must do "everything needed so Russia cannot win the war". The Kremlin warned that any deployment would "inevitably" lead to direct confrontation between Russia and the Western alliance.

2. Measles

Florida's state health department had reported 10 cases of the "highly contagious" virus as of Friday, and more states across the rest of the US are also reporting cases. The outbreaks have prompted experts to highlight insufficient vaccination rates.

3. Menopause

According to controversial guidelines issued by the Equality and Human Rights Commission, menopause symptoms can be considered a disability if they have a "long-term and substantial impact" on someone's ability to carry out their usual day-to-day tasks. And failing to make "reasonable adjustments", which might include cooler rooms, breaks and flexible uniform policies, may amount to disability discrimination under the Equality Act 2010.

4. Jamie Chadwick

The three-time W Series champion and Indy NXT driver has teamed up with Daytona Motorsport to launch an all-female UK karting programme aimed at boosting female participation in motorsport at grass-roots levels. To find out more, listen to The Week Unwrapped podcast.

5. Florida

The inaugural "Florida Man Games" took place last weekend, and featured events such as the Weaponised Pool Noodle Mud Duel, the Florida Sumo and an Eat the Butt contest. For more unusual news, subscribe to our Tall Tales newsletter.

6. China

Thousands of North Koreans working illegally in China have reportedly rioted to demand years of unpaid wages alleged to have been spent on funding Pyongyang's war machine. North Koreans have also been sent to Russia, Poland, Qatar, Uruguay and Mali under a forced labour programme that dates back decades.

7. Liz Truss

Addressing an audience at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history derided "wokenomics" and Joe Biden. Political pundits suggest that Truss is rebranding herself in a bid to relaunch her stalled political career over in the US.

8. Los Angeles

Graffiti artists have spray-painted colourful tags across multiple floors of the city's abandoned Oceanwide Plaza skyscraper development, which gained global attention after this year's Grammys were held at a neighbouring venue. The 53-storey building has become a site for social media stunts and triggered debate over the value of artistry versus vandalism.

9. Bridget Jones

Double Oscar winner Zellweger will play Helen Fielding's heroine once again in a fourth film in the hit series. "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" will begin filming in May and is also expected to star Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, who played love rivals Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver in the previous movies.

10. The Shotline

The project is a collaboration by parents of gun violence victims who are campaigning for gun control legislation. Created by advocacy groups Change the Ref and March for Our Lives, The Shotline uses the AI-generated voices of the young victims to record messages urging Congress to pass the necessary laws.