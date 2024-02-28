NATO allies say no to Macron's idea of troops in Ukraine

What happened?

French President Emmanuel Macron faced pushback from NATO allies after suggesting the alliance consider deploying soldiers to Ukraine.

Who said what?

Boots on the ground in Ukraine should "not be ruled out" as the West does "everything needed so Russia cannot win the war," Macron said Monday after a meeting of Kyiv allies in Paris. The Kremlin warned that any deployment would "inevitably" lead to direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

Macron's "previous lofty rhetoric on Ukraine" has "not been matched by action," Clea Caulcutt said at Politico. But even if he's serious this time, "his ambition appears out of sync with the prevailing French mood on Ukraine." If Macron wants to show he's a credible ally, he should provide "steady massive military support for Ukraine," which France hasn't done, foreign policy analyst Ulrich Speck said.

What next?

The U.S., Britain, Germany and other NATO allies quickly scotched the idea of troops in Ukraine. But U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday backed the "necessary and urgent" task of liquidating $300 billion in frozen Russian Central Bank assets "to support Ukraine's continued resistance and long-term reconstruction."