The daily business briefing: April 20, 2017

ExxonMobil reportedly requested waiver from Russia sanctions

ExxonMobil is pushing for a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Russia to clear the way for a joint venture with the Russian state oil company, Rosneft, to drill in the Black Sea, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing a former State Department official. The application for the waiver from Treasury Department sanctions, which were imposed to punish Russia for its military intervention in Ukraine, was filed during the Obama administration, when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was CEO of ExxonMobil, although the matter was not discussed during his Senate confirmation hearings. The decision on the request now falls to the Trump administration as tensions are rising between Moscow and Washington over Syria. Exxon declined to confirm whether it had made the request.