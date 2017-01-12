After spending their early years together, four elderly sisters and their brother are living together once more, this time at a Massachusetts retirement community. "We all have different health problems and medical appointments now, but we do always check on one another," Mary Cena, 92, told Today. "We were very good to one another growing up and that still rings very true today." Throughout their lives, the siblings were close, playing weekly bridge games and holding joint yard sales. The first to move into the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody was Carmen Wesala, 98, in 2012; she was followed by Cena, Georgia Southwick, 93, Lucy O'Brien, 85, and Larry Mallia, 90. "When you're old and you think of the best time of your life, you think of those times when you were surrounded by family and friends," Cena said. "Those were the best times of my life. I couldn't ask for anything better in the end."
The week's good news: January 12, 2017
1.
After decades living apart, 5 elderly siblings reunite under one roof
2.
Deaf rescue dog helps nonverbal boy open up
They've only been together since Christmas, but a 6-year-old nonverbal boy and a deaf rescue dog in Florida already have a strong bond. Connor Guillet's mom, Brandi, told ABC News she thought it was important for her son, who communicates through sign language and has developmental and physical delays, to have a companion, and that led her to Coastal Boxer Rescue. There, they met 8-year-old Ellie. "She let Connor grab her face, hug her, kiss her, it was amazing," Brandi Guillet said. "When [the rescue employee] said that she responds to sign language, I had to try it. We brought her home a week before Christmas and that was it." The pair jump on trampolines and play tug of war together, and Ellie makes Connor laugh like no one else can. His mom is overjoyed, telling ABC News, "He loves her. It's his buddy. He doesn't have a lot of human friends, but he has her."
3.
10-year-old sells baseball card collection to raise money for kids with cancer
Brady Kahle's family has a motto: "If you have an opportunity to make a difference in this world and you don't, you're wasting your time." The Massachusetts 10-year-old takes that to heart, and when two of his friends were diagnosed with cancer a year ago, he jumped into action. Brady has collected baseball cards since age three, and decided to sell them to raise money for Peter Manzi, who was diagnosed with leukemia, and Landen Palatino, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer. Brady launched Cards for a Cause in February 2016, and so far, the charity has raised $13,000, with donations coming from as far as France, Mexico, and Canada. His mom said she's proud of her son for realizing that while he loves his cards, "they are just things, and I can help somebody."
4.
Daring Colorado athlete rescues unconscious man dangling by neck from ski lift
An extreme-sports athlete is being hailed as a hero after he rescued an unconscious man dangling by his neck from a Colorado ski lift, 10 feet above the ground. The man was unloading from the lift when his backpack became entangled in the chair, which then dragged him back down the slope. Professional slack liner Mickey Wilson, who was on a chair behind the man, quickly leaped into action. The 28-year-old climbed the lift tower, shimmied 30 feet down the cable, and cut the man free with a knife tossed up to him by the ski patrol. Wilson says the incredible rescue was a group effort. "Together, we all saved his life."
5.
Wisconsin doctor performs 'surgery' on young patient's tattered stuffed animal
Ryan, 9, has undergone eight surgeries over the course of his life, and during each one, he's been accompanied by his favorite stuffed animal, Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc. Ryan has several health issues, and Mike brings him comfort during hospital stays. Before Ryan's last operation, his urologist at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Dr. Travis Groth, thought Mike looked worn out, and decided he needed to have surgery, too. Groth had his surgical team come into Ryan's room, where he identified Mike as the patient. Groth then got to work, suturing Mike's arm and making Ryan's day. A spokesperson from Children's Hospital of Wisconsin told People both patients are "recovering well at home."