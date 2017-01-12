The week's good news: January 12, 2017

After decades living apart, 5 elderly siblings reunite under one roof

After spending their early years together, four elderly sisters and their brother are living together once more, this time at a Massachusetts retirement community. "We all have different health problems and medical appointments now, but we do always check on one another," Mary Cena, 92, told Today. "We were very good to one another growing up and that still rings very true today." Throughout their lives, the siblings were close, playing weekly bridge games and holding joint yard sales. The first to move into the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody was Carmen Wesala, 98, in 2012; she was followed by Cena, Georgia Southwick, 93, Lucy O'Brien, 85, and Larry Mallia, 90. "When you're old and you think of the best time of your life, you think of those times when you were surrounded by family and friends," Cena said. "Those were the best times of my life. I couldn't ask for anything better in the end."