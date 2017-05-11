The week's good news: May 11, 2017

Texas fire department hires first female firefighter in its history

It took 105 years, but the Harlingen Fire Department finally has its first female firefighter. Bree Rios, 25, was 4 years old when she decided she was going to follow in her dad's footsteps and one day join the fire department in Harlingen, Texas. "Twenty years later, here she is and I couldn't be any prouder," Victor Rios told People. The station's assistant fire chief, Cirio Rodriguez, said women have applied to work for the department before, but did not pass the exam or decided to become border patrol or police officers. Bree Rios was working as an EMT when she found out she had passed the firefighter exam in April on her third try. "I'd like to tell other girls and young women to go after their dreams," she told People. "I'm proof that if you want something badly enough, it can happen."