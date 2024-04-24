The toilet roll tax: UK's strange VAT rules

'Mysterious' and 'absurd' tax brought in £168 billion to HMRC last year

Letters spelling VAT balancing on pound coins
'Essential' goods are meant to be exempt from Value Added Tax (VAT)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

Britain's VAT rules have long been the butt of jokes such as when is a biscuit actually a cake.

Value Added Tax (VAT) on goods and services – first introduced in the UK in 1973 – is the biggest money-maker for HMRC behind income taxes, bringing in £168 billion to the Treasury last year.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Tax Vat Hmrc Treasury
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸