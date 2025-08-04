Aug. 4 editorial cartoons

Monday's political cartoons include Bigfoot spotted near a rural hospital, and Donald Trump's failure to escape the Jeffrey Epstein scandal

This editorial cartoon is set outside where two men hide behind a bush. They watch Bigfoot walking toward a hospital with the word “Emergency” written on it. One man says to the other, “Amazing! Bigfoot AND a rural hospital still operating despite GOP Medicaid cuts.”

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon depicts a woman pushing a baby stroller as she walks with a man and a dog. They look up at the sun, which is obscured by smoke. The woman says, “That must be the smoke from Canada!” The man says, “And they already slapped a 35% tariff on it!”

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

