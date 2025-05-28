Is it worth appealing your property tax assessment?
What to do if your property tax bill seems too high
The good news? You just found out your property's value has increased. The bad news? Your property tax bill has shot up along with it.
This is a situation that homeowners have faced frequently in "recent years" as a result of both "rising housing prices and local tax rates," said CNBC. Between 2023 and 2024, the median property tax bill in the U.S. increased by 2.8%, pushing it to $3,500, said the outlet, citing a report by Realtor.com.
In some cases, however, the jump may seem out of bounds for what is typical. In those instances, you may have a case for an appeal.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Why would you file a property tax appeal?
A property tax appeal allows property owners to "challenge the assessed value of their property for tax purposes," said Quicken Loans. This may be an appropriate step to take if you "believe that the assessed value is too high and does not accurately reflect the actual market value of [the] property."
Local governments assess property values to help determine how much property tax a property owner should pay. But "it's not uncommon for properties to be over-assessed, meaning you end up paying more in taxes than you should be," said CNBC, citing Pete Sepp, the president of the National Taxpayers Union Foundation. This often occurs "due to inaccuracies that were never corrected in your home's assessment," such as incorrectly noted square footage, added the outlet.
How can you file a property tax appeal?
Before filing an appeal, it is important to do your homework. For one, make sure to "check your property's record card," which is the "official description of your house," said Kiplinger. If you spot an "outright error," that is an easy fix and "will save you the trouble of a formal appeal." Also read up on local tax laws and how property taxes are calculated.
If everything checks out, start compiling information to make your case. This includes details on recent comparable sales in your area, blueprints, professional appraisals and property records. And if your home has "deferred maintenance or damage, provide photos and contractor estimates to fix it," said Realtor.com.
You will then submit your appeal, which is "usually a written protest form or online submission through the appraisal district," said Realtor.com. From there, the process can vary depending on your local government but may entail a review or hearing.
Are there any downsides to appealing your property tax assessment?
There is always the chance that "filing an appeal can work against you if the latest assessment undervalues your property," in which case "your property taxes could increase more than they already have," said Quicken Loans.
Filing will also take your time and effort, plus it will cost a "small filing fee," said Investopedia. Further, the "tax appeal generally requires the help of a lawyer," who "will charge you a fee — sometimes a part of your savings if your appeal is approved."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
Trump is trying to jump-start US manufacturing. Is it worth it?
Today's Big Question The jobs are good. The workers may not be there.
-
TV to watch in June, including 'Stick' and 'Ironheart'
the week recommends The next great sports comedy, a young Marvel heroine and the conclusion of 'Squid Game'
-
Book reviews: 'Melting Point: Family, Memory, and the Search for a Promised Land' and 'No More Tears: The Dark Secrets of Johnson & Johnson'
Feature A promised land in Texas and the takedown of a healthcare giant
-
3 tips for coping with financial stress
The explainer Feel more at peace in an unpredictable economy
-
4 ways to brush up on your personal finance knowledge
The Explainer It's never too late to improve your financial literacy
-
Should you buy before tariffs hit?
the explainer Panic purchasing may not be in your best interest
-
How can you find a financial adviser you trust?
the explainer Four ways to detect professionals who will act in your best interest
-
What is the Federal Reserve and what does it do?
The explainer The decisions made by the United States' central banking system have very real economic effects
-
What to know as student loan collections resume
the explainer The restart comes as part of the Trump administration's reversal of Biden-era policies
-
What are certificates of deposit and how do they work?
The Explainer CDs may be the right solution for your savings goals
-
What to know before cosigning a loan
the explainer Consider the long-lasting implications before helping out a loved one