4 ways to lower your property tax bill

You can't escape property taxes, but you can make the bills a bit more manageable

Illustration of a man holding a giant pencil standing next to a calculator shaped like a house
Last year's property tax bills increased by as much as 30% in some places
(Image credit: Nuthawut Somsuk / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published
in the explainer

No matter where you own a home, you cannot escape the reality of property taxes. And as home values rise, so, too, do property tax rates. "Data shows that last year's property tax bills increased by as much as 30% in some places," said Kiplinger.

There is no way to totally sidestep property taxes — "even after you pay your mortgage, the property tax bills keep coming until you no longer own a home," said Investopedia. Still, there are steps you can take to make your property tax bills a bit more manageable.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Tax Housing
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸