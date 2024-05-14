How to do Disney World with an invisible disability

Accessible travel at Florida's famous theme park is about more than wheelchair access

meeting Mickey Mouse at Disney
We tested just how accessible Disney World and Orlando, Florida's other main attractions can be for disabled travellers
(Image credit: Marc Shoffman)
By
published

At 25,000 acres – equivalent to 13,000 football pitches – Walt Disney World may be the most magical place on earth but it can also be an exhausting destination to enjoy and explore – especially if you are disabled.

The Disney parks, as with other Orlando attractions, have gone to great effort to make their sites more disability-friendly, with adaptations such as ramps and wheelchair entrances – helping the Florida city rank among the world’s most accessible by Valuable 500.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Disney
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸