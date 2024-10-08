Rivals: the Jilly Cooper 'bonkbuster' TV hit that everyone's talking about
1980s novel hits the small screen, bringing wet dogs, big hair and lots of 'rumpy pumpy'
A TV series boasting champagne guzzling, "gigantic 80s hair" and "rumpy pumpy" is heading your way – it could only be a Jilly Cooper adaptation.
Disney+ has given the legendary novelist's 1988 "bonkbuster" book "Rivals" a modern makeover and it's already grabbing the attention of critics.
'Vamped up'
The second book in Cooper's "Rutshire Chronicles" series about the upper-class world, "Rivals" is "set in the not-so-glamorous halls" of television production, said Yahoo Entertainment. It "follows the rivalry between two high-flying people in power": politician Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and TV exec Declan O'Hara (Aidan Turner).
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The "first rumpy pumpy" begins just nine seconds into the first episode, said Carol Midgley in The Times. "It is one of the most kitsch, vivacious, knowingly corny openings that I have seen in quite some time", but the show is a "riot".
It is "all so vivid" that "you can almost smell the fag smoke and hairspray, wet dogs and sex", said Jane Fryer for the Daily Mail. Everything "Jilly" feels "vamped up", including the "huge, sprawling honey-stoned Cotswolds mansion with croquet lawns" and "herbaceous borders to die for", with "endless boozing on champagne" and "gigantic 80s hair".
'More than just a romp'
This "tumescent adaptation" is stuffed with "pneumatic talent", said London's The Standard, from David Tennant and Emily Atack to Rufus Jones and Danny Dyer. Its "human heart" is Katherine Parkinson.
In the 1980s, Cooper was "considered raunchy" but the sex in her books was "primarily silly, absurd", something the lead writer Dominic Treadwell-Collins and director Elliott Hegarty clearly understand.
Perhaps, suggested Cooper in a BBC interview, part of the appeal is the decade itself. "The 80s really were the most fun time," she said: "masses of sex, masses of drinking, masses of parties", so "the younger generation all wish they had been born then".
The show certainly is "more than just a romp", said Anita Singh for The Telegraph, giving it a five-star review. Yes, "everyone commits adultery and smokes like a chimney". They also "hunt and shoot" and "tell off-colour jokes" but, just "like the author herself, it has bags of heart".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Top saunas around the UK
The Week Recommends Finnish-style saunas are popping up everywhere, promising a slew of potential health benefits
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'Category 5 beast steers for Florida'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Crossword: October 8, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Dame Maggie Smith: an intensely private national treasure
In The Spotlight Her mother told her she didn't have the looks to be an actor, but Smith went on to win awards and capture hearts
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Titan submersible inquiry reveals safety lessons for the future
In the Spotlight The submersible imploded in June 2023, killing all five people aboard
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why a Michelin star can spell danger for restaurants
In the Spotlight Winning chefs face heightened financial pressures, changing customer demands and professional limitations
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Agatha All Along reviews: 'knowing and exceptionally well-executed'
The Week Recommends Marvel's delectable witchy spin-off series is a perfect treat for Halloween season
By The Week UK Published
-
James Earl Jones: classically trained actor who gave a voice to Darth Vader
In The Spotlight One of the most respected actors of his generation, Jones overcame a childhood stutter to become a 'towering' presence on stage and screen
By The Week UK Published
-
The Hollyoaks time jump and the future of British soaps
In the Spotlight Loss of nearly a third of cast and crew on Channel 4 show shows how beleaguered TV industry needs to 'reinvent' itself
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
TV to watch in September, from 'Agatha All Along' to 'The Penguin'
The Week Recommends A 'WandaVision' spinoff, a DC Comics villain's starring turn and a silly Netflix original
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
A popular new video game is at the center of China's censorship dispute
In the Spotlight 'Black Myth: Wukong' has more than a million players, but some are criticizing China's oversight of the game
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published