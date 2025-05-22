Lilo & Stitch: is Disney's latest live-action remake its worst yet?

The studio's retelling of the 2002 original flattens its fuzzy blue protagonist – but could still be a box office smash

Stitch from the Lilo &amp; Stitch Disney 2025 remake.
Kids will love the furry blue creature with 'alien bunny ears'
(Image credit: Alamy / Album)
By
published

"Disney may have gone too far, turning perhaps its single greatest animated film into a heavily CG-augmented quasi-live-action monstrosity", said Jesse Hassenger in The Guardian.

No, I'm not talking about the "already-infamous box office bomb 'Snow White'". Now, the studio has turned its hand to "Lilo & Stitch": a "rare sui generis piece of Disney animation" from 2002, about an orphaned little girl in Hawaii, who befriends a "stranded alien" and takes him home to live with her sister. Blending "ultra-expressive hand-drawn animation and watercolour backgrounds" with "dashes of newfangled computer animation", the original film was a "triumph". But this "unnecessary" remake is a "ghastly misfire".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸