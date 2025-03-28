Snow White: Disney's 'earnest effort to meet an impossible brief'

Live-action remake of Disney classic is not the disaster it could have been – but where's the personality?

Rachel Zegler as Snow White
A 'girl boss' Snow White: Rachel Zegler in the starring role
(Image credit: Alamy / BFA)
By
published

You have to feel slightly sorry for the makers of this (mostly) live-action musical reimagining of the Snow White story, said Danny Leigh in the Financial Times. Adapting Disney's beloved but "deeply pre-feminist" 1937 original into a story fit for the 21st century was always going to be tough, and the film arrives "pre-mired in controversy". Hackles have been raised over everything from the casting of Rachel Zegler, an actress of Latino heritage, in the title role, to the decision to CGI-generate the dwarves, rather than employ actors with dwarfism. The result is "an earnest effort to meet an impossible brief".

Rather 'beige'

