Obama moves to shut down the 9/11-era Muslim watchlist before Trump takes office

The Obama administration on Thursday submitted a rule change to be published in the federal registry Friday to shut down the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS), the post-9/11 registry of visitors to the United States from 25 nations with terrorist activity. All but one of the 25 nations were majority-Muslim. The move comes after the outgoing president was urged to eliminate NSEERS before President-elect Donald Trump could use it as a basis for the "Muslim registry" he and his surrogates have proposed in varying iterations.
Previously suspended in 2011, NSEERS registered some 85,000 people and removed about 13,000 immigrants, most of them Muslim, from the United States. Despite that volume of surveillance, the defunct program never produced a single terrorism-related prosecution.
Criticized by civil libertarians for its invasiveness and ineffectiveness, NSEERS was largely forgotten until Trump's registry idea, which the president-elect revived this week following Monday's terrorist attack at a Christmas market in Germany. Bonnie Kristian
In case you're wondering what sort-of-disgraced-but-not golfer Tiger Woods is up to this Christmas:
Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016
Woods has been fighting nagging back injuries, and earlier this month placed 15th out of 17 golfers at the Hero World Challenge in Albany. But through all the grueling rehab and the struggle to regain his erstwhile dominance in the golf world, at least he found time to bleach his goatee. Kimberly Alters
Never mind that the best quote of 2016 contains the dismissal "whatever" — the word is universally abhorred for the eighth year running, a new poll released by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion reveals.
Thirty-eight percent of Americans this year reported that the word "whatever" annoys them more than any other word or phrase commonly used in conversation, with 20 percent despising "no offense but," 14 percent disliking "ya know, right?" and "I can't even," and 8 percent saying they can't take the word "huge."
"Like" and "no worries," which made the list last year, did not appear on 2016's list. "Huge" saw a 3 percent increase in irking people — though why that is, of course, remains a mystery. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump announced his senior communications team Thursday and it is 75 percent male and 100 percent white. While that might at first seem like a coincidence rather than outright discrimination, the four-person team is actually far more diverse than many of Trump's other teams:
0 women
0 people of color
3 men with glasses
5 Steve's pic.twitter.com/jE2E1G26Ud
— Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) December 5, 2016
White men head all four of the most powerful departments — defense, justice, treasury, and state — for the first time in 24 years. Yahoo News writes that even as "the population of the United States is more diverse than ever," with white Americans set to be the minority in just a few short decades, "[Trump's] proposed administration looks poised to become one of the whitest White Houses in recent history."
Newt Gingrich has sounded the alarm, stressing to the transition team that "there has to be more Hispanics in the administration." No Cabinet position so far has gone to a Latino, the first time that's happened since before 1988. Hispanics are the nation's largest minority group.
So far, Trump's Cabinet is 23 percent female and 18 percent people of color. Nationwide, many states are already majority people of color; women make up 50.8 percent of the U.S. population.
Three Cabinet positions have yet to be filled. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump named his senior communications team on Thursday, appointing Sean Spicer, the Republican National Committee communications director and chief strategist, to be his press secretary. Hope Hicks, who served as Trump's press secretary during his campaign, will be director of strategic communications, while Trump spokesman Jason Miller will be the director of communications, and Dan Scavino, a veteran of the Trump campaign's social media operation, will be the director of social media in Trump's White House.
Trump on Thursday also named his former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, to serve as counselor to the president, and on Wednesday named activist investor Carl Icahn as an adviser on regulatory issues. Trump also chose strident China critic Peter Navarro to head a new White House advisory council on trade and industrial policy. Jeva Lange
France now has its very first solar road, but by the sounds of things, it might not be all it was chalked up to be. The road was opened yesterday in the village of Tourouvre-au-Perche by French Ecology Minister Ségolène Royal, and it consists of 30,000 square feet of solar panels, stretching the length of a kilometer. The road generates enough energy to power ... well, streetlights.
"That might not sound very impressive," The Verge writes, and "it kind of isn't, especially for its $5.2 million price tag." Flat solar panels simply don't work as well as angled ones, like you the ones you find on roofs. In fact, "each kilowatt-peak — the unit of measure for solar energy — generated by Wattway currently costs 17 euros, compared with 1.30 euros for a major rooftop installation," Phys.org explains.
Royal, though, is optimistic about Wattway, writing in a statement: "This new use of solar energy takes advantage of large swathes of road infrastructure already in use ... to produce electricity without taking up new real estate." The company that installed the road has 100 other similar projects in progress. Jeva Lange
Chance the Rapper and Jeremih collaborated on a surprise holiday mixtape that was quietly released in the early hours of Thursday morning, Billboard reports. It's the second release of the year for both rappers; Chance released Coloring Book in May, while Jeremih released Late Nights: Europe in August. The nine-track album is titled Merry Christmas Lil' Mama and features original songs like "Chi Town Christmas" and "I'm Your Santa."
"Christmas isn't the same for everyone, even as everyone is touched by the holiday," the Chicago Tribune writes in its review of the album. "This is a compendium of styles, a pop music smorgasbord adapted for a single purpose — grins. And it works. It's also really good music, rather than the typically awful holiday throwaways from pop stars."
The artists dedicated the release to their shared hometown of Chicago. You can listen to Merry Christmas Lil' Mama on Soundcloud, here. Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway on how she can juggle motherhood and a White House job: 'I don't play golf and I don't have a mistress'
Kellyanne Conway addressed the eternally baffling question of how one can be both a mother and have a job (confusing!) in an interview on Fox Business on Thursday morning. Her explanation? "I don't play golf and I don't have a mistress, so I have a lot of time that these other men don't."
Conway has four young children, and formerly served as Trump's 2016 campaign manager. It was announced Thursday morning that she will join Trump in the White House as counselor to the president.
"I see people on the weekend spending an awful lot of time on their golf games and that's their right, but the kids will be with me, we live in the same house, and they come first," Conway said. "Everyone has to do what's best for their family, and it's why I didn't jump immediately on a position that was offered to me early in the transition, because there's a lot to weigh and my children are 12, 12, 8, and 7."
Conway added, "I certainly hope too that we continue the conversation about the balance that many men and women face." Jeva Lange