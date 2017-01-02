Donald Trump's big reveal about Russian hacking could be pretty anticlimactic

President-elect Donald Trump won't reveal "anything that was privileged or was shared with him classified" when he makes his promised comments on Russian hacking this week, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday on CNN's New Day. Despite Trump's claims at a New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday that he'd reveal on Tuesday or Wednesday the things he knows that "other people don't know," Spicer said it's "not a question of necessarily revealing." "He's going to talk about his conclusions and where he thinks things stand," Spicer said, noting Trump will also "make sure people understand there's a lot of questions out there" in regards to Russian's involvement in cyber attacks ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
Spicer indicated that those lingering questions make it impossible to say how Trump would respond should a final intelligence report confirm Russia's involvement. "I know it's frustrating for you that we're doing it in a logical way," Spicer told CNN's Alisyn Camerota, who had a hard time believing Trump's team had not yet even considered a possible response. "But no, we're going to get all the information, get briefed properly and then make a decision. We're not going to put the cart before the horse."
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for multiple bombings across the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday. The first attack of the day occurred at a crowded fruit and vegetable market in a predominantly Shia Muslim neighborhood of Sadr City. The suicide car bomb, which ISIS has said was targeting "a gathering of Shia," killed at least 36 and injured more than 52. Another three bombings followed, killing at least seven people and wounding 30, The Associated Press reported.
The attacks occurred shortly after French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi. At a joint press conference Monday, both leaders vowed to defeat ISIS, amid Iraqi security forces' continued push to retake Mosul, the terrorist group's last major stronghold in Iraq. "The terrorists will attempt to attack civilians in order to make up for their losses, but we assure the Iraqi people and the world that we are able to end terrorism and shorten its life," Abadi told reporters after his meeting with Hollande.
Monday's bombings came just days after another ISIS-claimed attack Saturday morning in a Baghdad market that killed 28 and injured 54. Becca Stanek
Beijing-based Bloomberg News technology journalist David Ramli tweeted the terrifying subway ad early Monday morning, as well as a link confirming the portable anti-haze air purifier is no parody.
Nothing about air pollution in China is a joke, in fact; smog could cause one in three deaths in certain parts of the nation, where it has a comparable impact on health as smoking cigarettes.
Wondering what northern China's #airpocalypse really feels like? This was the view in suburban Tangshan, Hebei province, yesterday afternoon pic.twitter.com/hsJS2w8NZF
The portable air purifiers come in orange, red, two shades of blue, as well as gray and classic black. You might want to pick yours out now — in 2016, the American Lung Association found that more than half of Americans live in places where air pollution is dangerously high. Jeva Lange
Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice, but when it comes to what sunk the Titanic, the answer has always appeared to be crystal clear. New evidence, though, might change those assumptions, The Independent reports — a researcher now believes an iceberg isn't to blame for the ocean liner's sinking, but actually a fire that had been raging in the hull of the ship for almost three weeks:
While experts have previously acknowledged the theory of a fire on board, new analysis of rarely seen photographs has prompted researchers to blame the fire as the primary cause of the ship’s demise.
Journalist Senan Molony, who has spent more than 30 years researching the sinking of the Titanic, studied photographs taken by the ship's chief electrical engineers before it left Belfast shipyard.
Mr. Maloney said he was able to identify 30-foot-long black marks along the front right-hand side of the hull, just behind where the ship's lining was pierced by the iceberg.
He said: “We are looking at the exact area where the iceberg stuck, and we appear to have a weakness or damage to the hull in that specific place, before she even left Belfast." [The Independent]
The fire was too large and too hot to be put out, with 12 men reportedly failing to quench the 1800-degree flames. Officials on board the ship were allegedly instructed not to mention the fire to the Titanic's passengers, with the ship even reversing into its berth at Southampton to keep people from seeing where the fire had damaged the ship.
"Nobody has investigated these marks before," Molony said. "It totally changes the narrative. We have metallurgy experts telling us that when you get that level of temperature against steel it makes it brittle, and reduces its strength by up to 75 percent. The fire was known about, but it was played down. She should never have been put to sea."
Over 1,500 people lost their lives when the Titanic sank on its maiden voyage between Southampton and New York City in April 1912. Jeva Lange
Any living being born in 1870 that is still alive today is either a turtle or a clam, with the apparent exception of an Indonesian man who just celebrated his 146th birthday. Mbah Gotho claims to be the oldest person to have ever lived, with his ID allegedly proving he was born in the same year that the 15th Amendment was ratified, The Independent reports.
Indonesian records can reportedly confirm that Gotho came into the world in a small village in Central Java on December 31, 1870. If those records are to be believed, then the second oldest person to have ever lived is confirmed as a Frenchwoman named Jeanne Calment, who was 122 when she died. Many others have claimed to be the oldest living people, but verifiable documents are required before the record can be confirmed.
Gotho, meanwhile, has been preparing for death since 1992; he had his gravestone made up 24 years ago. In 2016 he told local news that "what I want is to die."
But if you have aspirations to make it as long as Gotho, he said "the recipe is just patience." A whole, whole lot of patience. Jeva Lange
Obama planning a Chicago farewell address to say thank you, reflect on 'where we all go from here'
President Obama is wrapping up his presidency with a farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago next week, the White House announced Monday. The speech, slated for Jan. 10 at convention center McCormick Place, will give the outgoing president a "chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here," Obama wrote in an email to supporters.
Obama noted that he'll be heeding a "precedent" set by George Washington in 1796 by "penning a farewell address to the American people." Though Obama said he is "just beginning to write [his remarks]," he is already certain he will discuss some of the "core questions" about American values. "Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger," Obama wrote in the email. "That's because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding — our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better."
President-elect Donald Trump will take office on Jan. 20, ten days after Obama's farewell speech. Becca Stanek
Only 44 percent of the country believes that Donald Trump is capable of preventing major scandals, a new Gallup poll has discovered. By comparison, 74 percent of people said President Barack Obama would be able to prevent major scandals when he was coming into office in 2009, and 77 percent said the same of George W. Bush in 2001.
"In addition to their personal feelings about Trump, Americans' lower confidence in him may also stem from the public's generally low level of trust in government," Gallup writes in its analysis of the data. "Americans' trust in the federal government to handle international and domestic problems is worse now than it was when Bush and Obama took office."
Across all categories — including "use military force wisely" and "work effectively with Congress to get things done" — Trump never inspired more confidence than any of the past three incoming president-elects. "The deficits for Trump versus the average for his predecessors range from a low of 15 percentage points on defending U.S. interests abroad to a high of 32 points for preventing major scandals," Gallup writes.
The results come from a random sample of 1,028 adults reached in landline or cell phone interviews between Dec. 7-11. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percent. Jeva Lange
There was a lot to love — or maybe hate — about the 1980s. Walkmans. Bangles. Mullets. And … Donald Trump.
Yes, even 2017's president-elect can sometimes seem out of a different era (one with a lot more velour and perms). "Many of ... Trump's cultural touchstones, which he'd frequently name-drop at campaign rallies and on Twitter, were at their peak in the 1980s — the decade Trump's celebrity status rose in New York, Trump Tower was built, The Art of the Deal was published, and he first flirted with running for public office," The Associated Press reports.
But a love of Bobby Knight and Sylvester Stallone is not the only thing Trump is holding on to:
Much of Trump's political philosophy was formed in the 1980s too. In 1987 as he first floated running for president, he took out a full page ad wondering why the U.S. was "paying to defend countries that can afford to defend themselves." His frequent depictions of inner cities as dangerous and crime-ridden seem to to harken to the crack-plagued life of urban areas in the 1980s, more than the largely safer big cities of today.
In The Art of the Deal, he voiced positions on trade he still holds today. That book, which made him a household name when it was published in 1987, also holds many of the principles that guided Trump's business career — and, decades later, his bombastic campaign for the White House. [The Associated Press]
And that's not even to mention Trump Tower's "gold lamé party dress" interior. Jeva Lange