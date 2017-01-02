Donald Trump gave a special thanks to his Dubai business partner at New Year's Eve bash

President-elect Donald Trump's Dubai business partner was reportedly one of the guests at his 800-person New Year's Eve party in Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night. While giving a 10-minute speech, Trump reportedly gave one of many shout-outs to the billionaire, Hussain Sajwani. "Hussain and the whole family, the most beautiful people, are here from Dubai tonight. And they're seeing it and they're loving it," Trump said, referring to Mar-a-Lago's Grand Ballroom, per a video provided to CNN by a party attendee.

Sajwani's company DAMAC Properties built the Trump International Course Dubai. The company is now building a second golf course in Dubai, slated to open in 2018, that will be designed by Tiger Woods and reportedly operated by The Trump Organization.

Trump's New Year's Eve shout-out once again raised questions of how he will separate his business interests from his presidential duties, especially if he plans to maintain relationships with existing business partners. Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks insisted Sajwani and the president-elect did not talk business at the New Year's Eve Party. "They had no formal meetings or professional discussions," Hicks said. "Their interactions were social." Becca Stanek