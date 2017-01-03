Under intense criticism, House GOP backtracks on gutting ethics watchdog

In an emergency conference meeting Tuesday, House Republicans unanimously agreed to back off plans to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). The reversal came less than a day after House Republicans voted 119-74 in a closed-door meeting to strip the independent ethics panel, tasked with investigating House scandal and corruption, of its powers.
President-elect Donald Trump was publicly critical of the move, tweeting Tuesday that "as unfair" as the independent ethics committee may be, Congress should reconsider making that its "number one act and priority" amid "so many other things of far greater importance."
The GOP indicated it will revisit rule changes to the OCE at a later date. Becca Stanek
Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News to join NBC News, NBC announced Tuesday.
Kelly was with Fox News for 12 years, most recently as the host of The Kelly Files, but was offered triple her role at NBC News, where she will host an hour-long daytime news show Monday through Friday, a Sunday night news show, and participate in the network’s special programs, such as major event coverage. The new schedule is reportedly appealing to Kelly in part because, with a daytime show, she will have more time to spend with her children and husband.
Kelly was Fox News' second-most watched host after Bill O'Reilly and her departure will leave a hole in the network's prime-time lineup just months after chairman Roger Ailes was ousted following sexual harassment allegations. In going to NBC, Kelly turns down $20 million offered to her by Fox to stay on after her current contract expires this summer. Her pay at NBC is undisclosed, but the network had "made it clear that they could not match that money from Fox," The New York Times writes. Jeva Lange
Even Jack Abramoff thinks the House GOP gutting its ethics watchdog is the 'exact opposite of what Congress should be doing'
Jack Abramoff, the former lobbyist convicted of fraud, conspiracy, and tax evasion in the mid-2000s, thinks House Republicans' push to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) is a big mistake. "While there seems to be little question that some of the procedures of the Office of Congressional Ethics can and probably have created collateral political problems for innocent members of Congress, moving to diminish oversight is exactly the opposite of what Congress should be doing," Abramoff told Politico on Tuesday.
Abramoff's conviction in part inspired the creation of the OCE, the committee that House Republicans voted Monday in a closed-door meeting to strip of its powers. Under the newly proposed office, oversight of the ethics committee would fall to Congress, the very organization the office is tasked with policing for corruption and scandal.
What Republicans should really be doing, Abramoff said, is heeding President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to "drain the swamp." "President-elect Trump has called for reform, and made specific proposals to reduce corruption in Washington," Abramoff said. "Congress should take his lead and offer real reform, not rip off the bandage of the OCE." Becca Stanek
Ford announced Tuesday that it's canceled its plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico. Instead, the second-largest American automaker will invest $700 million in a plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, adding 700 jobs.
Ford CEO Mark Fields made a point to clarify Ford did not "cut a deal" with President-elect Donald Trump, but rather "did it for our business." However, Fields did seemingly give a nod to Trump's pro-business interests when explaining why Ford had its change of heart. "Our announcements today are really a vote of confidence in the economy," he said.
Trump singled out Ford several times during his presidential campaign for moving jobs to Mexico, and he'd promised to slap a 35 percent tariff on Ford automobiles manufactured in Mexico and sold in the U.S.. Within minutes of Ford's announcement, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was celebrating. Becca Stanek
#AmericaFirst https://t.co/seGmW3w36Q
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 3, 2017
The human body has one more organ than anyone had originally thought.
The organ, called the mesentery, is nestled in the digestive system and was originally mistaken to be several separate structures, Science Alert reports. New research, though, has revealed that the organ is actually all a single continuous piece of the same whole and an argument for its reclassification as an organ has been presented in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Medical texts like Gray's Anatomy have already been updated to reflect the discovery.
Mesentery: Researchers Reclassify Part of Digestive System as Organhttps://t.co/Qrn72bxfvE#anatomy #medicine #health #science #human pic.twitter.com/hSZl6dg7Fi
— BreakingScienceNews (@scinewscom) December 23, 2016
"The anatomic description that had been laid down over 100 years of anatomy was incorrect," said J. Calvin Coffey, a researcher who worked on understanding the new organ. "This organ is far from fragmented and complex. It is simply one continuous structure."
The mesentery is "a double fold of peritoneum — the lining of the abdominal cavity — that attaches our intestine to the wall of our abdomen, and keeps everything locked in place," Science Alert reports. Understanding further what exactly the mesentery does is the next step.
"Now we have established anatomy and the structure, the next step is the function. If you understand the function you can identify abnormal function, and then you have disease. Put them all together and you have the field of mesenteric science … the basis for a whole new area of science," said Coffey. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump issued a pointed warning to General Motors on Tuesday for manufacturing its Chevrolet Cruze in Mexico, suggesting on Twitter that he'd slap the auto manufacturer with a "big border tax" if it didn't bring manufacturing back to the U.S.:
General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017
As it turns out, Chevrolet Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. aren't made in Mexico, but in Ohio. Shortly after Trump tweeted his demands at GM, the car manufacturer issued a fact-check of sorts on the president-elect's claims:
JUST IN : GM says Chevy Cruze, which Trump earlier criticized for being "Mexican made" & sold "tax free across border", is made in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/oh66pKfdiB
— CNBC (@CNBC) January 3, 2017
Still, Trump's erroneous social media blast had an effect. Following Trump's tweet and before the markets opened Tuesday, shares of GM fell 1 percent. After GM clarified its manufacturing activity in Mexico, its shares rebounded the full 1 percent.
GM is just the latest target of Trump's efforts to keep jobs in the U.S. and rebuild American manufacturing. He previously singled out Ford and Carrier. Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump voiced dissatisfaction over Republicans' vote behind closed doors Monday to curb the powers of an independent ethics office that was established nearly a decade ago. "With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority[?]" Trump tweeted. He added that Republicans should "focus on tax reform, healthcare, and so many other things of far greater importance."
Should the House rules package be adopted on Tuesday, as expected, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) will be renamed the Office of Congressional Complaint Review, and it will be placed under the oversight of the House Ethics Committee.
so, here we are on day 1 of 115th congress, and the president elect is taking a stand against his own party’s weakening of the ethics cmte
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2017
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) opposed the amendment and reportedly spoke out against it during the conference meeting Monday, The Washington Post reports. Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway insists gutting the independent ethics office in no way contradicts Trump's pledge to 'drain the swamp'
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway insisted Tuesday on Today that House Republicans' vote to strip an independent ethics office's power is not at all at odds with President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to "drain the swamp" of Washington, D.C. Though Conway wasn't able to say whether the new office would be totally independent of Congress, the very body the office is tasked with policing, she was confident the arrangement would solve some existing problems.
For starters, Conway said, the office would "cut down on the overzealousness" the Office of Congressional Ethics has displayed in investigating "consumer complaints." Conway claimed that the OCE, which was created in 2008, has made "100 complaints," though the official tally of complaints the office has forwarded to the House Ethics Committee is actually 68.
While the new office will still allow constituents to make consumer complaints, Conway said those complaints will no longer be allowed to be made anonymously. "Many of these people, members and their staffers who have been under investigation, have complained about their due process rights being violated and being compromised," Conway said. "So they need protections as well." As the process is set up right now, the OCE can release its findings to the public even if the House Ethics Committee decides not to pursue a complaint against a member.
Conway said the full Congress will have a chance to vote on the issue Tuesday. On Monday, House Republicans voted 119-74 in favor of gutting the independent ethics panel.
Catch Conway's full defense of the vote below. Becca Stanek