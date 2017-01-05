Here's what's going on with ObamaCare

With Congress convened and only 15 days left until the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the topic of the week seems to be "health care." On Wednesday, Vice President-elect Mike Pence declared repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act the "first order of business" — so how will that roll out?
For the time being, Congress is planning to repeal ObamaCare as quick as it can, with the White House aiming to implement executive action to "ease the transition," Politico's Playbook reports. Some lawmakers floated a deadline of Feb. 20 to have a bill prepared for Trump that repeals the health care law, although Speaker Paul Ryan's spokeswoman, AshLee Strong, disagreed with that assertion, CBS News reports. What top Republicans did agree on was not "pull[ing] the rug out from under" Americans — "We don't want people to be caught with nothing," Ryan said. Or, as Playbook puts it: "The stuff everyone likes isn't going anywhere for the foreseeable future."
Then there is the question of the ACA replacement, or "TrumpCare," as Obama has asked Democrats to call it:
Internally, Republicans say they will come up with an alternative in 2017. Yes, you read that correctly: The delay is to allow an orderly transition — but plans will be developed and unveiled THIS YEAR, multiple senior GOP sources tell us. Republicans haven't really communicated that too well. Of course, this could all change. The incoming administration seems to want near simultaneous action on repeal and replace, but that simply won't happen. Republicans have a lot of ideas about health care, and they won't simply rally around Trump immediately because he's the president. Democrats don't think much of this plan, and say it will cause chaos across the country. [Politico Playbook]
In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Trump again appeared to caution against razing the ACA, demanding Republicans and Democrats work together "and come up with a health care plan that really works — much less expensive & FAR BETTER!" What that means is unclear, and harder to approach: "Republicans are now realizing how hard it will be to replace the law," Playbook writes, "and many of them have plainly settled on the fact that they will never be able to craft a plan to insure as many people as ObamaCare does." Jeva Lange
"It's easy to think 2016 was unusually deadly for celebrities," says The Wall Street Journal's Tanya Rivero, and she isn't kidding. David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali, Carrie Fisher and her mom, Debbie Reynolds, George Michael — you can probably name a dozen more. "But was 2016 really the particularly cruel year it appeared to be?" she asked, and to answer, she brought on MarketWatch editor Quentin Fottrell, who recently wrote an article on the subject. Objectively, he said, there were maybe some more celebrity deaths than usual, but not by much — and part of the problem is that there are just more celebrities and types of celebrities, plus more ways to mourn them.
The BBC said it published more obituaries in 2016 than last year, but when CNN looked at celebrities with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Grammy awards, or Sports Illustrated covers, they counted 34 A-list deaths, a big jump from last year but a decline from 36 in 2006. If you don't remember 2006 as a particularly brutal year for stars, remember, "Facebook had just a few million users back in 2006, the last time there were this many so-called A-list celebrity deaths in one year," Fottrell said. "You know, now it's nearly 2 billion." Focusing on the deaths of celebrities isn't frivolous, especially in a year when a reality-TV star was the presidency, he added. "Celebrities reflect, in many ways, our values."
Whether or not 2016 was cursed for celebrities, Fottrell says 2017 probably won't be much better, given the rising mortality among baby boomers and the expansion of fame — and social media will make the deaths more visible. "To put it in its crudest, simplest terms: There are just more famous people around and more of them are going to die," said sociologist Ellis Cashmore at Aston University in Birmingham, England. Aram Sinnreich at American University notes that even if 2016 wasn't exceptionally deadly for the stars, "it definitely felt like a reaping." Part of that is the caliber of the celebrities we lost. "We don't have a new David Bowie, Prince, or Carrie Fisher," all of them trailblazers, Sinnreich said. "It's not just about losing these individuals. It's about coming to grips with the fact that we haven't replaced them." You can read Fottrell's article at MarketWatch. Peter Weber
Donald Trump may love the "poorly educated," but it turns out he is also a "big fan" of intelligence. Or rather, "intelligence." The president-elect shared the news in a series of tweets Thursday morning:
The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange - wrong. I simply state what he states, it is for the people....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017
to make up their own minds as to the truth. The media lies to make it look like I am against "Intelligence" when in fact I am a big fan!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017
Trump's defense follows reports that he "sided with" WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over the U.S. intelligence community. Trump has publicly doubted the CIA and FBI's intelligence alleging Russia's role in the Democratic hackings last year.
Many Republicans have been heavily critical of Trump's dismissal: "You seem to have two choices now," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has said. "Some guy living in an embassy, on the run from the law for rape, who has a history of undermining American democracy and releasing classified information to put our troops at risk. Or the 17 intelligence agencies sworn to defend us. I'm going with them." Jeva Lange
What President-elect Donald Trump tweets next isn't just a surprise to his followers; it's a surprise to everyone working for him, The Wall Street Journal reports. Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday he does "not get a memo" about Trump's tweets and that he and others on the communication staff aren't consulted before Trump fires off.
"[It is an] exciting part of the job," Spicer told former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod and former Obama press secretary Robert Gibbs in a discussion at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.
But that doesn't mean the tweets are off-the-cuff, Spicer added. He said it was a "misconception … that [Trump] is just randomly tweeting … He is a very strategic thinker. He thinks about where things are going to end up."
Lauded as a revolutionary tool during the election, Trump will continue to man his Twitter account while president. "The fact of the matter is that when he tweets he gets results," Spicer said last week. "So whether it's Twitter, holding a news conference, picking up the phone, having a meeting, he is going to make sure that he continues to fight for the American people every single day." Jeva Lange
Megyn Kelly: Is the Chicago torture video 'just thugs' or 'a statement on who we are as a people?'
On Wednesday, police in Chicago detained four people suspected of abducting and torturing a mentally disabled 18-year-old, an apparently long and brutal assault streamed for half an hour on Facebook Live. The victim is white and at least some of his assailants are black. On Wednesday night's Kelly File, Trace Gallagher got Megyn Kelly up to speed on the terrible details of the story, then she turned to two guests for a sort of point-counterpoint reaction to the video. First up was David Wohl, an attorney and Donald Trump supporter, who is white.
"What I found a little bit disturbing is the cops, in a press conference, said they're not quite sure if this was a hate crime — it's being investigated — and that's after viewing this video," Wohl said. "Now Megyn, rest assured, if the races were reversed and they said that, they would be fired the next day — I think Richard would agree with that." Richard Fowler, a senior fellow at the New Leaders Council and Kelly's other guest, didn't look so sure. Wohl predicted that the Illinois prosecutors won't treat it as a hate crime, warning: "Don't forget who's going to be the attorney general of the United States in a couple months, Jeff Sessions. I guarantee you he takes this very seriously; this could easily turn into a federal civil rights prosecution, along with several piggybacking federal crimes, and the hate crime would definitely be included. So they need to take this very seriously, they can't allow political correctness to dictate the prosecution."
Fowler, who is black, agreed it is a hate crime, and said America needs to have a conversation about how we can "really come together." Kelly interrupted him. "Does this one act — this disgusting, awful, criminal act — is it any sort of a larger statement about who we are as a people, or are these just thugs? And not young people making stupid decisions, no! Thugs who are torturing a man. But does this say something about us as Americans?" She seemed especially skeptical that these "thugs" could be reasoned with, as Fowler suggested. Watch below. Peter Weber
The Senate Armed Services Committee convenes Thursday morning to hear testimony from U.S. intelligence officials concerning "foreign cyberthreats to the United States," The New York Times reports.
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is the committee's chairman and has been vocally at odds with President-elect Donald Trump, blaming Russia for Democratic hacks during the election. Trump, citing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has denied such claims.
The committee will hear from National Intelligence Director James Clapper Jr., Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre, and Adm. Michael Rogers, of the National Security Agency and United States Cyber Command. "The point of this hearing is to have the intelligence community reinforce from their point of view that the Russians did this," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who is also on the committee. McCain has warned, "You try to subvert a nation's ability to determine its leaders and its democratic process, that's an act of war."
Democrats on the committee include Sen. Jack Reed (R.I.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.). Jeva Lange
Vice President-elect Mike Pence met with Republicans in Congress on Wednesday to discuss repealing ObamaCare, and according to some congressmen at the meeting, it had the air of a "pep rally," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "Yeah, '2, 4, 6, 8, make the poor self-medicate — gooooo [censored] yourselves!'" he chanted. Colbert was equally unimpressed with President Obama's visit to Capitol Hill to rally Democrats, saying Obama's advice that Democrats not "rescue" the GOP by helping replace ObamaCare amounted to a violation of the political Hippocratic oath. And Obama's suggestion that Democrats call the eventual replacement "TrumpCare?" "That'll show 'em," Colbert said. "Because if there's one thing Donald Trump hates, it's putting his name on things."
Colbert noted the lack of star power expected at Trump's inauguration — a dead horse? — and suggested Mitt Romney join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, before turning to Trump's ongoing skepticism that Russia meddled in the U.S. election to his benefit. He lingered on one tweet from Tuesday in which Trump said it was "very strange!" that his "'intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday." "Yes, I agree, 'very strange' — for the future commander in chief to use sarcastic quotations about the intelligence agencies he will soon rely on," Colbert said, reminding Trump: "In two weeks, you'll be 'president' of the 'United' States. You're going to have to get 'facts' from your intelligence services to keep 'enemies' from 'killing' 'us' 'all'!"
Colbert ended his monologue by noting that over the weekend, Trump started following the Twitter account Emergency Kittens, featuring adorable cat photos and memes. "That must be strange for Trump to see," Colbert said, showing a photo of a kitten latching on to a man's hand. "I mean, a man being grabbed by a pussy? It's so unusual." He ran with that joke for a while, then said: "I think we've got a real opportunity here. I say we need to create a Twitter account with actual emergency kittens — adorable cats with vital information for the new president, like: 'Global warming could make ocean levels rise up to two feet by the end of the century? I'm 'feline' scared!'" Sadly, the @REALemrgencykittens account isn't real (yet), but the last mock tweet Colbert showed was a real crowd-pleaser. Watch below. Peter Weber
One of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's more memorable lines in his interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity is that "a 14-year-old" could have hacked the gmail account of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta — it was the phrase Donald Trump used when he cited the Assange interview Wednesday morning to cast doubt on the U.S. intelligence community's consensus that Russia hacked Podesta's emails. Trump fans in the conservative media have latched on to Assange's evidence to back up the claim: "We published several Podesta emails which shows Podesta responding to a phishing email. Now, how did they respond? Podesta gave out that his password was the word 'password.'" It's a good anecdote — Trump boosters ran with it:
John Podesta's password was "password." So it was either a very sophisticated state-sponsored hack by the Russians OR the morning bagel boy.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 5, 2017
But Podesta's password was not "password," according to the emails published by WikiLeaks. One stolen 2015 email from Podesta's assistant did list "p@ssw0rd" as the login for his Windows 8 computer, but the only password tied to his gmail account was a more-respectable combination of the word "runner" and four digits. The actual way hackers broke into Podesta's email account is bad enough — an unfortunate typo by Clinton's tech adviser and Podesta's decision to use the corrupt link in the phishing email instead of the legitimate one sent by Clinton tech support. There's no need to make stuff up. Or as Sen. Lindsey Graham puts it:
I don't believe any American should give a whole lot of credibility to anything Julian Assange says. No American should be duped by him.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 4, 2017
Assange's steady release of Podesta's emails in the campaign's final months kept "Clinton" and "email" in the news, and while there were no bombshells, the emails did lead to a gunman shooting up a D.C. pizza restaurant. WikiLeaks did not publish any emails from Trump's campaign or the Republican Party. Peter Weber