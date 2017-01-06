Donald Trump insists Mexico will repay America for 'the Great Wall'

On Thursday, House Republican officials told CNN that despite emphatic promises throughout his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump would ask American taxpayers, not Mexico, to bankroll his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The first few billions for the project could come though a must-pass bill to finance the federal government, and House Republicans who used to be deficit hawks now say they're open to heavy deficit spending. On Friday morning, Trump said that the media has it all wrong, and Mexico will still pay for "the Great Wall"... eventually.
The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
Mexico has said it won't ever pay for the wall, and Trump has never really explained how he plans on making it pony up. Peter Weber
The first week of the new Congress is nearly at an end, and Democrats aren't too impressed by President-elect Donald Trump's ability to rein in his party. "Who knows if Trump understands what is happening, but if he does, he has got to be upset by how weak he already seems," one senior Democratic aide told Politico's Playbook.
As evidence, Democrats cite instances like the Republicans' surprise move to try to curb the Office of Congressional Ethics as going against the president. Additionally, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan moved to defund Planned Parenthood, although the president-elect has been relatively supportive of many of the organization's women's health services in the past.
In another blow, Republican and Democratic senators met with top intelligence officials Thursday to discuss allegations of Russia influencing the U.S. election. Although Trump has publicly put his trust in Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, many Republicans on the committee blasted the president-elect's slight to the intelligence community. "All I can tell you is, I hope [Trump] listens to the intelligence briefing. I'm sure he will. All 17 intelligence agencies have come to the same conclusion," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) earlier this week."You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out what the Russians are up to. They're trying to break the backbone of democracies throughout the entire world."
Trump "is going to be in a constant battle against irrelevance," the Democratic aide told Politico, "and he is already losing." Jeva Lange
On Friday, Russian Gen. Valery Gerasimov announced that Moscow has begun the drawdown of its forces in Syria, starting with the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and accompanying ships. Russia has been lending military support, mostly air power, to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since 2015, with the majority of sorties leaving from the Hemeimeem airbase in Syria and one in Iran, but Russia has launched airstrikes from the Admiral Kuznetsov since mid-November. This was the aircraft carrier's first combat mission, and it lost two fighter jets, both of which crashed into the sea, one in November and the other last month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the drawdown on Dec. 29, a day before a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey took effect. Russia's air power is credited with turning Syria's bloody civil war in Assad's favor. It is unclear how much of a military presence Moscow plans to maintain in Syria. This isn't Russia's first "withdrawal" from Syria, BBC News notes. A few warplanes were flown out after Putin announced an earlier drawdown in March 2016. Peter Weber
On Friday, the heads of the CIA and FBI, plus Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, are scheduled to brief President-elect Donald Trump on a 50-page classified report on Russian hacking, a day after President Obama was presented with the same findings from the U.S. intelligence community. The meeting could be awkward. Trump has publicly questioned the intelligence community's findings that Russia hacked Democrats and leaked their documents in part to help him win the election, though on Thursday he did tweet he is "a big fan" of "Intelligence." In a Senate hearing on Thursday, Clapper and other intelligence agency leaders said they were confident about Russia's meddling in the election, and the classified summation reportedly includes pretty solid evidence, including the identifications of those who delivered hacked emails from Russia to WikiLeaks. Peter Weber
House GOP enacts rule allowing lawmakers to fire, slash salaries of individual federal employees
At the same closed-door meeting on Monday where House Republicans voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics — a move scrapped after a public outcry — the House GOP also adopted a motion by Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) that allows Congress to single out individual federal employees and eliminate their jobs or reduce their pay down to as little as $1, or cut specific federal programs, through amendments to the budget. The procedural mechanism, adopted Tuesday, is called the Holman Rule, named after the Indiana congressman who created it in 1876, The Washington Post explains:
Early in its history, the rule was used to eliminate patronage jobs, particularly customs agents, in the late 19th century before the federal workforce shifted to a nonpolitical civil service. The rule was dropped in 1983, when then-House Speaker Thomas "Tip" O'Neill Jr. (D-Mass.) objected to spending cuts proposed by Republicans and conservative Democrats. Griffith, known as the unofficial parliamentarian in the hard-line conservative Freedom Caucus, sought to revive it out of frustration with an $80 million federal program that pays for the care of wild horses on federal land in the West. He considers the program wasteful. [The Washington Post]
Democrats and even some of Griffith's GOP colleagues opposed the change, arguing that it could be abused to target bureaucrats for political reasons — Donald Trump's presidential transition team has requested the names of federal workers who focus on climate change, for example — and will gum up the budget process with politically controversial, small-bore amendments. In a concession to skeptical Republicans, the rule expires in a year unless re-authorized. You can read more about the Holman Rule at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
On Thursday, Sen. John McCain's Senate Armed Services Committee held hearings on Russian hacking of the U.S. presidential election, and Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show that while the heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies said there's no doubt Russia was behind the hacks, President-elect Donald Trump has been listening more to "middle-aged Draco Malfoy" Julian Assange than U.S. spy chiefs. Or at least he had been — on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to back away from Assange in two tweets in which he said of Assange: "I simply state what he states, it is for the people.... to make up their own minds as to the truth."
"That's true leadership," Colbert said. "Just type any claim you hear and let people decide what's true. Like: 'Billy told me if a boy and a girl touch butts the girl gets pregnant. True? You decide. Sad!'" He and bandleader Jon Batiste got lost in that joke for a minute, then Colbert snapped back: "Here's what's really weird about Trump's Julian Assange tweet. He tweeted the first part of this sentence at 8:25 a.m., but finished the thought 20 minutes later. How can he have a plan for America when he doesn't have a plan for the end of a sentence?"
"But enough about hacking our democracy, let's get to the big news," Colbert said, meaning former American Idol runner-up Bo Bice complaining of "racial prejudice" because he was called "white boy" at a Popeye's Chicken in the Atlanta airport. After mocking Bice, Colbert ended with a Utah legislator's plan to open the pornography industry to lawsuits — and a look at what the inevitable TV ads for pornography lawyers might look like. Peter Weber
"The Democrats are dealing with a new reality in how this new president will communicate, the tweets," PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff reminded Vice President Joe Biden in an interview that aired Thursday night. She read two of Trump's tweets, about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and President Obama, and Biden jumped in. "Grow up, Donald, grow up," he said. "Time to be an adult, you're president. You gotta do something. Show us what you have. You're going to propose legislation, we're going to get to debate it, let the public decide, let them vote in Congress, let's see what happened. It's going to be much clearer what he's for and against, and what we're for and against, now that it's going to get down to actually discussing in detail these issues that affect people's lives."
Elsewhere in the interview, Biden summarized what he could about the U.S. intelligence community's report on Russia's interference in the U.S. election, and criticized Trump's spitballing of those conclusions. "For a president not to have confidence in, not to be prepared to listen to, the myriad intelligence agencies, from Defense Intelligence to the CIA, is absolutely mindless," Biden said. "The idea that you may know more than the intelligence community knows — it's like saying I know more about physics than my professor. I didn't read the book, I just know I know more." He also called Trump "a good man." You can watch the entire interview below. Peter Weber
U.S. spies reportedly caught top Russian officials patting themselves on the back after Trump's win
An unclassified version of the 50-page report on Russian hacking delivered to President Obama on Thursday is expected to be released to the public on Monday. Until then, unidentified intelligence officials are parceling out some highlights to the news media. The biggest piece of news is probably that U.S. intelligence agencies have reportedly identified the individuals who passed hacked Democratic emails from Russia to WikiLeaks, which then published them before the election. But U.S. officials also told The Washington Post, NBC News, and CNN that intercepted conversations showed Russian officials celebrating the election results and congratulating themselves on Donald Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton.
"The Russians felt pretty good about what happened on Nov. 8 and they also felt pretty good about what they did," a senior U.S. official tells The Washington Post. The signals intelligence on the Kremlin celebrating Trump's win was just one of several bits of data that convinced U.S. intelligence that Russia's eventual goal in the election hacking was to help elect Trump, not just disrupt the U.S. election, and there is no intercepted conversation that is a "smoking gun" on Russia's intentions, officials tell CNN.
Other tools Russia relied on included social media and "fake news" platforms, both used as an "accelerant" to help Trump and hurt Clinton, a second official tells The Washington Post, adding that the intercepted communiqués show that Russian officials "were as surprised as the rest of the world" that Trump actually won. A "senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge" confirmed to NBC News that senior Russian officials were captured celebrating Trump's win, as The Post reported, but only because "the official felt that the details the paper chose focused too much on the Russian celebration and not enough on the thrust of the report." You can watch NBC's report on that broader thrust below. Peter Weber