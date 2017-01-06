Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale airport, suspect in custody

Just when you might have thought good old fashioned Twitter fights were done for, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and former Hillary Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon locked horns. Then Sean Hannity jumped in, for good measure.

It started with Scarborough tweeting about a leaked classified intelligence report that revealed top Russian officials celebrating Donald Trump winning the election:

Did the Intel community or the Obama White House leak this 50 page classified document? https://t.co/0GSErfpGGk — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2017

That set Fallon off. He began by linking to Scarborough's original tweet:

The public has a right to know this.https://t.co/Wez1wqJ3gs — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 6, 2017

Scarborough hit back:

The public should know this. When it becomes unclassified. Documents are marked classified for a reason. https://t.co/n78QF9xGmd — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2017

Fallon responded: "You routinely treated leaked reports [about] Clinton as fact. Now bad report for Trump emerges [and] your concern is leaks." As an extra zinger, Fallon added "I hope [Scarborough] gets his interview with Trump. The man has earned it." (Meanwhile, in his own account, Scarborough had tweeted: "What a shock. Clinton staffers have a casual attitude toward the reckless passing around of classified documents.")

With the ball back in his court, Scarborough wrote:

Trump is dead wrong on Russia and I've always said it. What you state here is misleading at best. A lie at worst. Give up. #WisconsinNice https://t.co/NP4BK6WJ5X — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2017

But the show isn't over until Sean Hannity sings:

Et cetera.

Scarborough, a word of advice: When it doubt, never hurts to just quote some Lincoln. Jeva Lange