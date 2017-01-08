Jake Tapper asks Kellyanne Conway why Donald Trump loves to cite WikiLeaks if it didn't influence the election
"If you listen to what Mr. Trump had to say on the stump all the time, he invoked WikiLeaks dozens and dozens of times to try to suggest that Wikileaks said there were things that Hillary Clinton was doing or had done that were untoward," CNN's Jake Tapper said to Kellyanne Conway, incoming White House counsel, in an interview Sunday. "So I guess what I'm confused about is how can you say that the hacking had no impact on the election when Mr. Trump kept invoking WikiLeaks which was printing, publishing things that the Russians had hacked? Obviously he thought it was going to have an effect on the election."
Conway deflected, arguing President-elect Donald Trump did not and could not know the source of the leaks he cited during the campaign, and that the issue is irrelevant anyway because the leaks did not successfully influence the vote. "Even if you read The New York Times and The Washington Post, cyber experts are saying that WikiLeaks did not succeed," she said. Finally, Conway added, "with all due respect to Hillary Clinton, we didn't need WikiLeaks to convince the American people they didn't like her, didn't trust her, didn’t find her to be honest. She did that all on her own."
Watch part of their conversation via CNN below. Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump now accepts the conclusion of the FBI, NSA, and CIA that the Russian government hacked Democratic targets in an attempt to influence the American presidential election, incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday.
Trump "is not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular hacking campaign," Priebus said in an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox. Priebus also reported that Trump has asked U.S. intelligence agencies for recommendations on how to respond to the hacks, and depending on their input, "actions may be taken."
Earlier this week, Trump still maintained his longstanding position that allegations of Russian election meddling — especially successful interference — are a "political witch hunt" designed to detract from his victory. President Obama already retaliated against Russia with a package of sanctions. Bonnie Kristian
Four Israel Defense Force cadets were killed and 15 wounded, one critically, by a truck ramming attack in Jerusalem Sunday morning. The industrial truck was driven by a Palestinian terrorist, Israeli police say, who was killed by soldiers and a tour guide who was on the scene. The name of the attacker has not been released, but he is reportedly from East Jerusalem. The vehicle may have been stolen.
"In a fraction of a second during which I was speaking with one of the officers, I saw the truck plowing into us," said Eitan Rod, the tour guide. "After a few rolls on the grass I saw the truck start to reverse and then I already understood that this was not an accident. I felt that my pistol was still on me, so I ran up to him and started emptying my clip. He went in reverse and again drove over the injured."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday "all signs point to the attacker being an Islamic State supporter."
This is a breaking story that will be updated as more details become available. Bonnie Kristian
Just two days after the death of Tilikum, the SeaWorld Orlando orca who was involved in the death of three people and was the subject of a documentary about SeaWorld's treatment of its killer whales, SeaWorld San Diego hosted its final orca show Sunday.
After years of uproar over the large marine mammals' captivity and performance requirements, the park promised in 2015 the shows would be phased out. SeaWorld parks in Orlando and San Antonio will end their killer whale shows within the next two years.
The signature attraction will be replaced with an educational program about whales and conservation. "You will still see a whale leaping out of the water," said Al Garver, SeaWorld's vice president of zoological operations. "We want to be able to demonstrate behaviors people would see in the wild with the killer whales and their abilities as a top predator in the sea. The vast majority of behaviors people have seen in our shows will be very suitable for demonstrating that." Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for director of strategic communications for the National Security Council, Monica Crowley, has been accused of plagiarizing more than 50 passages of her 2012 book, What The (Bleep) Just Happened. A list published by CNN on Saturday compares sections from the conservative media personality's book with online content from sources including Wikipedia, Fox News, Investopedia, National Review, Politico, and more. The book does not have a bibliography.
It's a clear cut case of plagiarism. @MonicaCrowley has no place in the White House.https://t.co/VsZcXdSoFY pic.twitter.com/x7KRsRS7aq
— Richard LaRue (@richard_larue) January 7, 2017
The Trump team stood by Crowley, saying efforts to discredit her are "nothing more than a politically motivated attack that seeks to distract from the real issues facing this country." Bonnie Kristian
British Prime Minister Theresa May said in an interview Sunday her plan for Brexit, the United Kingdom's intended departure from the European Union, will be revealed in the next few weeks. "Our thinking on this isn't muddled at all," she said. "Yes, we have been taking time. I said we wouldn't trigger Article 50 immediately — some said we should."
May weighed in on President-elect Donald Trump in the same conversation, saying she finds his comments about sexually assaulting women "unacceptable," but that she is "optimistic and positive for the future" of cooperation between her Conservative government and the Trump administration.
Trump on Saturday night tweeted, "I look very much forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring. Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special!" Bonnie Kristian
The Senate's aggressive schedule of confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's high-level nominees is of "great concern" and may mean deliberations begin without resolution of some candidates' "potentially unknown or unresolved ethics issues," the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) said in a letter to Senate leadership on Friday.
The Trump team did not clear any of its selections with the OGE in advance, so many ethics reviews are still underway. At this point in President Obama's transition process in 2009, eight of 15 Cabinet nominees had been reviewed. Currently, just four of Trump's choices have the OGE's approval.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) responded to the OGE letter on Twitter Saturday, saying no confirmation hearings should be held until reviews are complete and accusing Trump's picks of "drag[ging] their feet on ethics paperwork while their Senate friends try to run out the clock." However, because Senate Democrats used the "nuclear option" several years ago — requiring only a simple majority of 51 votes instead of the traditional 60 to break a filibuster of a Cabinet nominee — Warren and her party are unlikely to be able to delay any confirmations over ethics concerns. Bonnie Kristian
Esteban Santiago, the 26-year-old veteran accused of killing five people and wounding eight more in an attack at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, was charged Saturday with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death. That makes him eligible for the death penalty, which prosecutors will pursue.
"Today's charges represent the gravity of the situation and reflect the commitment of federal, state and local law enforcement personnel to continually protect the community and prosecute those who target our residents and visitors," said U.S. Attorney Wifredo Ferrer.
Santiago told investigators he planned the attack in advance, but his motives for targeting the Florida airport have not been determined. Santiago, who has a history of mental illness since returning from a tour of duty in Iraq, was already being prosecuted for domestic violence.
In November, he told FBI agents he was experiencing delusions and "terroristic thoughts," claiming the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State propaganda. Authorities ultimately returned his gun because he had no ties to terrorism; it is unclear if the gun that was returned is the gun used in the attack. Bonnie Kristian