La La Land sets Golden Globes record

On Sunday night, the movie, a romantic musical following an aspiring actress and musician who fall in love while trying to find success in Los Angeles, took home the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone received the Best Actor and Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, awards, while Damien Chazelle was named Best Director and won for Best Screenplay. The film's music was also honored, with the Best Original Score award going to Justin Hurwitz and "City of Stars" winning Best Original Song. Catherine Garcia
Moonlight took home the award for Best Picture, Drama; Casey Affleck won Best Actor in a Drama for Manchester by the Sea; and Isabelle Huppert won Best Actress in a Drama for Elle. Viola Davis received the Best Supporting Actress award for her turn in Fences; Claire Foy won Best TV Actress, Drama, for The Crown; Atlanta's Donald Glover won Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical; and Blackish's Tracee Ellis Ross won Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy.
Atlanta won Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy; The Crown won Best TV Series, Drama; and The People v. O.J. Simpson took home Best Limited Series or TV Movie. La La Land's "City of Stars" was named Best Original Song, Damien Chazelle won Best Director for La La Land, and Zootopia won Best Animated Film. For a complete list of winners, visit The Hollywood Reporter. Catherine Garcia
Meryl Streep, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Golden Globes, used her platform to remind people of the importance of the creative arts and to slam President-elect Donald Trump's "performance" while on the campaign trail.
Hollywood, foreigners, and the press are the "most vilified segments in American society right now," she said. "But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It's just a bunch of people from other places." Streep noted that she is from New Jersey, and pointed out other heavyweights from Ohio, South Carolina, and Israel. "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you'll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts — which are not the arts," she said.
Without mentioning his name, Streep went on to share that she can't get Trump's public mocking of a reporter with a disability, The New York Times' Serge Kovaleski, out of her head. "It wasn't in a movie, it was in real life," she said. "The instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone on a public platform, filters down into everybody's life. It gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence; when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose." Streep also said the press needs to hold the powerful to account, "to call them on the carpet for every outrage," and urged the Hollywood community to support the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Streep ended her speech by reminding her fellow actors that it's a "privilege" to act for a living, and shared some words of wisdom by her late friend Carrie Fisher: "My dear, departed friend Princess Leia once told me, 'Take your broken heart, and make it into art.'" Catherine Garcia
In 2014, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the publisher of a newspaper that was often critical of him in order to work out a deal for positive coverage, Israeli media reports.
Israel's Channel 2 says Netanyahu was recorded while negotiating with Arnon Mozes, publisher of Yediot Aharonot. Netanyahu reportedly proposed helping the struggling newspaper out by slashing the circulation of its main competitor, Israel Hayom, and limiting that paper's weekend supplement. Israel Hayom is mostly supportive of Netanyahu, and is backed by American billionaire Sheldon Adelson, a major Republican Party donor and patron of Netanyahu. Channel 2 reports that the tape was recorded at the request of Netanyahu's former chief of staff, Ari Harrow, and it was found during an investigation of Harrow on suspicion of financial irregularities.
There is no evidence that any agreement came out of the meeting, but that it likely happened is enough to upset many. "We expect in a democratic country that the journalistic coverage will come from the editorial echelon, from the reporters, the editors — people who are driven by the public good and the supply of information," Prof. Rafi Mann of Ariel University in the West Bank told Israel Radio. Netanyahu, who has been questioned twice by police in the last week as part of a corruption probe, has long had a combative relationship with Israeli media outlets, and previously accused Mozes of orchestrating a "ridiculous campaign of slander" against him, The New York Times reports. Catherine Garcia
While accepting his Golden Globe on Sunday night, The Night Manager's Hugh Laurie made a not-so-subtle jab at the next occupant of the White House.
Laurie received the Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie award, and said it was "amazing" that his win took place during the "last ever Golden Globes." He's not trying to be gloomy, he explained — it's just anything related to "Hollywood" and a "foreign press" can't last in this new political climate. Listen to Laurie's quip below. Catherine Garcia
A Honolulu cafe owner came under fire for banning Donald Trump supporters. "If you voted for Trump, you cannot eat here," a sign posted by owner Robert Warner said. "No Nazis."
Warner took the sign down after an online uproar but said his business actually went up, Fox News reports. "If I don't want to serve a Trump person," he said, "I can do that."
An additional 300 U.S. troops will be sent to Afghanistan to assist local forces in fighting the Taliban, Brigadier Gen. Roger Turner told reporters in a conference call this weekend. "We're viewing this as a high-risk mission," Turner said. "We're not in any way viewing this as a noncombat mission, or something to take lightly." This is the first time Marines will be in Helmand province since President Obama declared combat operations in Afghanistan complete at the end of 2014, though about 8,400 U.S. troops have been active in the country throughout 2016.
Meanwhile, the military will also increase its presence in Eastern Europe, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tim Ray, deputy commander of U.S. European Command, announced on Sunday. "Let me be clear," Ray said, "this is one part of our efforts to deter Russian aggression, ensure the territorial integrity of our allies and maintain a Europe that is whole, free, prosperous, and at peace."
Some 2,800 pieces of military equipment to be used by 4,000 U.S. troops have arrived in the German port of Bremerhaven in recent days. The United States already has 70,000 service members in Europe and maintains a substantially more powerful, better-equipped, and better-funded military than Russia. Bonnie Kristian
President Obama did not misjudge possible threats from Russia, he said Sunday in an interview with ABC News, but did not realize the risk of digital election interference.
"I don't think I underestimated [Russian President Vladimir Putin]," Obama mused, "but I think that I underestimated the degree to which, in this new information age, it is possible for misinformation, for cyberhacking and so forth, to have an impact on our open societies, our open systems, to insinuate themselves into our democratic practices in ways that I think are accelerating."
Obama was speaking in response to this week's report from the FBI, NSA, and CIA that the Russian government hacked Democratic targets in an effort to manipulate the U.S. presidential election, a conclusion Trump rejected until Sunday. Obama also expressed his concern that some Republicans have "more confidence in Vladimir Putin than fellow Americans because those fellow Americans were Democrats. That cannot be." Bonnie Kristian