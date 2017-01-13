The 'fix-and-flip' housing craze is back

It wasn't so long ago that loads of Americans were taking massive short-term loans from banks or private lenders, purchasing a mediocre home at a discounted price, fixing it up a bit, and selling it again at a higher price, all over the course of a few short months. The trend marked the buildup to the 2008 financial crisis, "a potent symbol of the real-estate market's excess," as The Wall Street Journal puts it.
Well, thanks to "skyrocketing home prices, venture-backed startups, and Wall Street cash," the home flippers are back. The number of investors who flipped a house during the first nine months of 2016 reached the highest level since 2007. Big banks like Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs have begun offering credit lines — anywhere from $5 million to $150 million — to companies that give out loans to these high-risk investors. The market was expected to reach some $48 billion as of December 2016, The Journal reports.
The boom has been buoyed not only by high post-election housing prices but also low housing supply and low interest rates, all of which benefit the flipping business. House flippers made an average profit of about $61,000 on each sale in 2016, up from about $19,000 at the bottom of the real estate market in 2009.
Read more about the house-flipping trend at The Journal. Kelly Gonsalves
On Friday afternoon, the House approved a budget measure that paves the way for repealing ObamaCare. The measure was passed 227-198, just a day after the Senate voted 51-48 in favor of the same resolution. Nine House Republicans voted against the measure; on the Senate side, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was the sole Republican to vote no.
Republicans can now repeal ObamaCare using a procedural tool known as "budget reconciliation," which would shield the vote from Senate filibusters and allow repeal to pass with a simple 51-vote majority. The resolution passed Friday indicated Republicans have a Jan. 27 deadline for drafting repeal legislation, though House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has said Republicans do not yet have a hard deadline in place. Becca Stanek
Eight hours after Kamiyah Mobley was born in 1998, she was kidnapped out of her mother's hospital room in Jacksonville, Florida, by a woman pretending to be a nurse. Eighteen years later, Mobley has been found alive and well in Walterboro, South Carolina, by investigators after she had "an inclination beginning a couple of months ago that she may have been involved in [the kidnapping] in some way," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Friday.
The police would not expand on what the inclination was, and they also used tips to find her. A DNA analysis confirmed Mobley was indeed the kidnapped child, the New York Daily News reports.
Mobley's kidnapper reportedly raised Mobley as her own child, and has been arrested and charged. Mobley's "new name" will not be released by the police.
JUST IN: Baby stolen from mother's Florida hospital room in 1998 found alive, living in South Carolina https://t.co/Hhq1EwR2sX pic.twitter.com/IP2434rSmz
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 13, 2017
It is up to Mobley if she wants to rejoin her birth family: "She's 18, an adult, and clearly a victim in this case," Williams said. "A case like we have not seen in this country for a long time." She is in good health, but "overwhelmed," the Daily News reports. Jeva Lange
Actor and comedian Steve Harvey announced Friday he will be teaming with retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson to work on an inner city initiative under President-elect Donald Trump, Reuters reports. Carson is Trump's nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a contentious choice due to his lack of relevant experience. Harvey hosts Family Feud and The Steve Harvey Morning Show, and hosted the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, in which he famously announced the wrong winner.
"I stepped from behind my microphone and I came and talked to the guy who is going to be the 45th president," Steve Harvey said pic.twitter.com/d1NxXYHvoI
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 13, 2017
"It's not my jump into politics, I ain't going to pass a background check," Harvey told the press after meeting with Trump in Manhattan on Friday. "It's just me following orders from my friend, President Obama, who said, 'Steve,' as he told everyone, 'get out from behind your computers, stop tweeting and texting. Get out there and sit down and talk.' I stepped from behind my microphone and I came and talked to the guy who is going to be the 45th president." Jeva Lange
A confidential intelligence briefing in the House on Friday left Democrats furious about FBI Director James Comey's role heading the agency, The Hill reports. "I was nonjudgmental until the last 15 minutes. I no longer have that confidence in him," Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) said. "Some of the things that were revealed in this classified briefing — my confidence has been shook."
The intelligence discussed in the briefing specifically concerned Russian interference in the presidential election last year. "I'm extremely concerned — extremely," said Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). "I'll just — I'm very angry," agreed Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.). Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) also fumed to The Hill: "I want to [have faith in Comey]. I have concerns. Stay tuned."
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was more measured, saying, "Let's find out how [Comey and the FBI] thought it was a good idea to make the judgments they did, and understanding — weighing full well — that the Russians were actively engaged in disrupting our election." Republicans did not have the same reaction: "The FBI director is a good man who was placed in a very difficult position," defended Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.).
The House meeting comes on the heels of the Justice Department inspector general office's announcement Thursday that it is opening an investigation into Comey's decision to inform Congress that the FBI was looking at newly found emails related to Clinton's private server. The emails quickly proved irrelevant, but Clinton has said the move, which renewed scrutiny of her email practices days before the election, was a key factor in her narrow loss to President-elect Donald Trump. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be the first Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) skips in his nearly 30 years in Congress. And it's not because Lewis has prior obligations — it's because he doesn't see "this president-elect as a legitimate president."
In an interview for Meet the Press, Lewis said Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election completely undermined the legitimacy of Trump's win in his eyes. "I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected," Lewis said. "And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton."
He said that while he believes "in forgiveness" and in "trying to work with people," he's having a hard time looking past his belief that "there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians and others to help him get him elected." "That's not right. That's not fair," Lewis said. "That's not the open democratic process."
Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek
Trump University. Trump Airlines. Trump Vodka. Trump Steaks. It sometimes seems as if the incoming president-elect has dabbled in nearly every product imaginable.
The notable exception? Port-a-potties.
That makes this next part a bit awkward: Washington, D.C.'s top port-a-potty provider is a company called Don's Johns. This is not the same Don as Donald Trump, of course — the eponymous Don is a Mr. Rainwater, who established the septic company with his wife, Thelma, in 1964 — but apparently somebody wants there to be no confusion. "Workers have placed blue tape over the company name on dozens of portable restrooms installed near the Capitol for the inauguration," The Associated Press reports. "The company's name is clearly visible upon close inspection, but is blocked for a wide-angle view by a TV or still camera."
All the port-a-johns at the Capitol are having the "Don" in Don's Johns taped over. I guess to avoid confusion. pic.twitter.com/FD5Jqjw9HO
— Tim Krepp (@timkrepp) January 13, 2017
The president-elect's inaugural committee did not have a comment for AP. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump has insisted he doesn't want celebrities at his inauguration, but it appears he's gone and got a few to perform anyway. He has, however, seemingly stuck to his word about avoiding "so-called 'A' list celebrities."
After weeks of struggling to nail down star power for the president-elect's big weekend in Washington, D.C., Trump's transition team announced Friday that Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, and the Frontmen of Country have been confirmed for a Jan. 19 concert at the Lincoln Memorial. The concert, which will take place the night before the inaugural ceremony, is being billed as the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" and will "feature historic remarks" from Trump.
The chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee insisted Trump's inauguration will still be "of, by, and for the American people." No word on how this will affect the overall aura of Trump's inauguration, which his team described earlier this week as a "soft sensuality," instead of a "circus-like celebration" with celebrities. Becca Stanek