9 things Jeff Sessions claimed he knew nothing about

An artful dodge, or truly blissful ignorance? These are the things attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions claimed he knew nothing about during his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday. Jeva Lange
On the Russian hack:
"I've done no research on that."
On the Department of Justice's regulations for protecting journalists and their sources:
"I'm not sure. I have not studied those regulations."
On the Texas voter ID law:
"I've not studied that."
On previous statements about Hillary Clinton's emails:
"I did not research the law in depth."
On the use of hitching posts for prisoners in Alabama:
“I don't recall."
On if the emoluments clause applies to the president:
"I guess the dispute is, and the discussion is, to what extent does it apply, and how does it apply in a concrete situation, which I have not studied."
On repealing or overturning Roe v. Wade:
"I don't know if we would see a change in that."
On Trump's potential Deutsche Bank conflicts:
"I'm not aware of that case."
On if he chanted "lock her up" about Hillary Clinton:
"No, I did not. I don't think. I know I heard it."
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration planners perhaps raised more questions than they answered Tuesday when they dished some details on the president-elect's upcoming inauguration festivities. Politico's Tara Palmeri reported Trump's inauguration won't include the usual "circus-like celebration" with celebrities, but, rather, well, something else. Becca Stanek
Expect Trump's inauguration to have a "soft sensuality" not a "circus-like celebration" with celebrities, says his inauguration planner
— Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) January 10, 2017
Sessions, in reversal, says 'clearly it would be' sexual assault to grab a woman without her consent
President-elect Donald Trump's comments in a leaked tape from an Access Hollywood appearance in 2005, in which he bragged about grabbing women by the genitals, resurfaced Tuesday during Sen. Jeff Sessions' (R-Ala.) confirmation hearing for attorney general. "My question is very simple," Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said. "Is grabbing a woman by the genitals without her consent sexual assault?" "Clearly, it would be," Sessions answered.
Sessions' unequivocal response marked a departure from his initial hesitation after the tape's release to classify the behavior Trump talked about as "sexual assault." "I think that's a stretch," Sessions said when asked about the comments by The Weekly Standard in October.
"So if you grab a woman by the genitals, that's not sexual assault?" The Weekly Standard pushed. "I don't know," Sessions said. "It's not clear that he — how that would occur." Becca Stanek
Comey says there's evidence Russia hacked state-level Republican campaigns, but not the Trump campaign
While testifying Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, FBI Director James Comey revealed that there's evidence Russia breached some Republican state-level organizations and campaigns, as well as an old domain for the Republican National Committee. Comey also said it's possible any hacked information acquired during these breaches could have been leaked. However, Comey said, neither President-elect Donald Trump's campaign nor the present RNC domain appear to have been "successfully hacked."
The Tuesday hearing was Comey's first public appearance since the presidential election last November.
The FBI director was less forthcoming, however, in response to questions about whether the bureau has looked into alleged ties between Trump's campaign and Russia. "In a public forum, we never confirm or deny the existence of a pending investigation," Comey said. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), likely remembering Comey's announcement to members of Congress about Hillary Clinton's email investigation weeks before the election, pushed back. "The irony of your making that statement, I cannot avoid," King said. Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly asked Robert Kennedy Jr. to chair a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity. Kennedy has accepted the position, Time's Zeke Miller reports.
Kennedy is the author of Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak, which alleges that the vaccine ingredient thimerosal has led to a rise in autism in the United States. But "with the exception of the flu vaccine, [thimerosal] was removed from or reduced to trace levels in all vaccines given to children under 6-years-old 13 years ago," Time writes. "You face a greater mercury risk eating seafood and fish — and even that danger is low enough that the EPA recently recommended that pregnant and nursing women increase their intake of certain kinds of fish because the nutritional benefits outweigh the theoretical dangers."
Kennedy has also claimed "government health agencies colluded with Big Pharma to hide the risks of thimerosal from the public" in an anti-vaccination article run in Rolling Stone in 2005, Time reports. Assertions that thimerosal causes autism in children have been widely debunked including by the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Institute of Medicine. Jeva Lange
When asked Tuesday how the transition from President Obama's State Department to President-elect Donald Trump's was going, outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry was surprisingly candid. "It's going pretty smoothly because there's not an enormous amount of it," Kerry said during a discussion at the U.S. Institute of Peace's Passing the Baton conference.
Though he has just 10 days left as secretary of state, Kerry admitted he has yet to meet his likely successor, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson. He did note that with a "shift of parties and a complete tabula rasa," attention often shifts to internal proceedings and confirmation hearings, many of which — including Tillerson's — are slated for this week.
Still, Kerry said, the difference between his hand-off with Hillary Clinton in 2013 and his hand-off with Tillerson now is "like night and day." "There are some people who've been in the building for a period of time" Kerry said, "but, you know, quite candidly, I think there has not been a lot of high-level exchange at this point in time." Becca Stanek
Fox News quietly settled a sexual harassment case against the network's top host, Bill O'Reilly, after it was brought by another Fox News employee, TV personality Juliet Huddy, earlier this year, documents obtained by The New York Times and confirmed as authentic by relevant parties show.
In a draft of a letter from Huddy's lawyers to Fox News, Huddy described O'Reilly in 2011 inviting her to his house and hotel room, trying to kiss her, and calling her on the phone repeatedly, sometimes sounding "like he was masturbating." In one scenario described in the letter:
Mr. O'Reilly asked [Huddy] to join him for dinner at the Harvard Club, followed by a Broadway show, according to the letter and to current and former Fox News employees.
Ms. Huddy was not interested in having a romantic relationship with Mr. O'Reilly but, the letter said, "she felt compelled to comply with Mr. O'Reilly's request, given that he had total control over her work assignment."
During the Broadway show, according to the letter, Mr. O'Reilly moved close to Ms. Huddy in a way that made her feel uncomfortable. He tried to hold her hand but she pulled it away. Then he dropped a key to the room at a Midtown Manhattan hotel he was staying at into her lap, and told her to meet him there after the show. He stood up and left, the letter said.
Ms. Huddy went to the hotel to return Mr. O'Reilly's key, according to the letter. She asked him to meet her in the lobby, but he refused and asked her to join him in his room.
"Ms. Huddy declined and explained that she was not interested in Mr. O'Reilly on a personal or sexual level," the letter said. [The New York Times]
Huddy was reportedly paid in the "high six figures" to agree not to talk about the harassment and not to sue. Her allegations were brought to the company in the weeks after former chairman Roger Ailes was ousted following a sexual harassment scandal of his own.
O'Reilly's lawyer and Fox News deny Huddy's accusations. Read the entire report at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) declared Tuesday that Republicans plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare "concurrently." "We already showed people what we believe in — what ObamaCare should be replaced with — so we're going to use every tool at our disposal, through legislation, through regulation, to bring replace concurrent along with repeal so that we can save people from this mess," Ryan told reporters. He also said there will be a "stable transition period" so people "do not have the rug pulled out from under them" with regards to health care, a nod to some Republicans' concerns about repealing the health-care act without a replacement plan already in hand.
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to be asked at a press conference Wednesday — his first since July — whether he stands by his stated post-election strategy to "simultaneously" repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a departure from some Republicans' push to implement a delayed repeal that could buy lawmakers several years to craft a replacement. Becca Stanek