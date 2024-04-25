'Biden is smart to keep the border-security pressure on'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Now do the border'
Andrew Egger in The Bulwark
President Joe Biden was "smart" to renew his call for a border-security bill as he signed long-delayed Ukraine-aid legislation, says Andrew Egger. "Earlier this year, Republicans spiked his border deal," which was tied to Ukraine aid, "at Donald Trump's behest." Trump's fellow Republicans knew "Biden was vulnerable on immigration and didn't want to give him an election-year life preserver." But with Ukraine removed from the equation, "their excuses for opposing it will become even less plausible."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The media say crime is going down. Don't believe it'
John R. Lott Jr. in The Wall Street Journal
"Americans think crime is on the rise," and they're right, says John R. Lott Jr. "Journalists purport to refute this by citing official crime statistics showing a downward trend." But they're not taking into account that fewer victims are "reporting crimes to the police, especially since the pandemic." Many people see no point reporting crimes because they "don't believe criminals will be caught and punished." But the number of Americans saying they've been victims has risen.
'Tennessee Republicans want to turn teachers into gunslingers'
Mary Ellen Klas at Bloomberg
"If brains were bullets, Tennessee's legislators would be shooting blanks," says Mary Ellen Klas. A year after a former student "gunned down" three students and three staff at The Covenant School in Nashville, Republican state lawmakers "brainwashed by a cultural obsession with guns" decided the best way to protect "children from school shooters is to arm their teachers." They even rejected an amendment to require locking up the guns to keep them "safe from inquisitive or troubled youngsters."
'Every day in court improves Trump's chances in November'
Stuart Stevens in The New York Times
Normally, "taking your candidate off the road" during a tight presidential campaign "would be devastating," says Stuart Stevens. "But 'normal' and Donald Trump live in different countries." The time the Republican former president spends at his Manhattan hush money and election fraud case could be a "gift from the political gods." It lets Trump play the victim, a "wronged man seeking justice," which could drive the turnout among his base he needs to win.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance.
-
Bird flu worries mount as virus found in milk, cows
Speed Read The FDA found traces of the virus in pasteurized grocery store milk
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Palazzo Durazzo Suites in Genoa: a palatial gem in northern Italy
The Week Recommends Live your Italian dream in this astonishing and recently restored palace in the heart of the city
By Nick Hendry Published
-
Today's political cartoons - April 25, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - TikTok in the firing line, protests on campus, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Arizona grand jury indicts 18 in Trump fake elector plot
Speed Read The state charged Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies in 2020 election interference case
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Voters know Biden and Trump all too well'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Who will win the 2024 presidential election?
In Depth Election year is here. Who are pollsters and experts predicting to win the White House?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
National Enquirer helped Trump in 2016, ex-boss says
Speed Read David Pecker says the tabloid published fabricated content to hurt Trump's rivals
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Make legal immigration a more plausible option'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Sitting in judgment on Trump
Opinion Who'd want to be on this jury?
By Susan Caskie Published
-
'Elevating Earth Day into a national holiday is not radical — it's practical'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'Republicans want to silence Israel's opponents'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published