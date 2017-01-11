Donald Trump is scheduled to hold his first press conference in 6 months this morning

The last time Donald Trump held a press conference, in July, he suggested that Russia should hack the emails of his opponent, Hillary Clinton. Now — 167 days, more than 1,600 tweets, and at least one aborted press conference later — President-elect Trump is scheduled to face the press at 11 a.m. ET, and he will undoubtedly get questions about Russia again, after his briefing last week on Russian election meddling by the top U.S. intelligence officials and new, unverified reports that Russia has been grooming and sharing information with Trump and has collected "compromising financial and personal information" on him.
Trump is also expected to face questions about how he intends to resolve his business conflicts of interest, his thoughts on replacing ObamaCare, the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, whether he plans to continue communicating via Twitter, and whether he believes the debunked claims about vaccines causing autism. The press conference will be at Trump Tower, and it will be broadcast live on most cable news and network TV channels, and streamed live on CBS News and other sites. Peter Weber
The second day of Senate confirmation hearings begins Wednesday morning, with a slightly slimmer slate than had originally been planned.
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, former ExxonMobil executive Rex Tillerson, will face heavy questioning, especially due to his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, The New York Times reports. Tillerson has downplayed his relationship with Russia, though, and his prepared remarks claim "Russia today poses a danger, but it is not unpredictable in advancing its own interests" and that "common interests" will be sought.
Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, will return for his second day of questioning, and Elaine Chao, Trump's choice for transportation secretary, will also face a line of inquiry from advocates on both sides of the aisle, but is expected not to be a heavily-challenged choice.
Hearings for education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos and C.I.A. head Mike Pompeo have been rescheduled. Jeva Lange
The confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees began on Tuesday, and while the hearing for Homeland Security nominee John Kelly was relatively uneventful, the confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Trump's nominee for attorney general, was long and unusually spirited, considering that the nominee was being grilled by his colleagues. Seth Meyers took a closer look at the Sessions session on Tuesday's Late Night, before interviewing Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. He talked about the various racial controversies that have dogged Sessions, but he also pointed out that the Alabama senator is not a big fan of pot.
"As attorney general, Sessions would also be in charge of enforcing the nation's drug laws," Meyers said, "and given that several states, most recently California, have legalized the recreational use of marijuana, that puts Sessions in a position to crack down on those states if he so chooses — and again, his previous statements on marijuana have not been promising." He played a clip that illustrated his point, ending with a curious assertion from the prospective attorney general. "Good people do not smoke marijuana?" Meyers said. "Tell that to Willie Nelson!"
But the Sessions hearing would probably have been more contentious if he weren't among friends — including Democratic colleagues who spent a lot of time recently talking about their camaraderie with Sessions in the Senate gym. "Just when you think senators couldn't be more out of touch with everyday Americans, they think it's okay to talk to people in the gym!" Meyers said. He ended with a raised eyebrow at Sessions' assertion that when it comes to the big story of the day, and one in his wheelhouse — the Russian election hacking — he's "done no research on that." "You've done no research?" Meyers said. "Did you forget this was happening today? I've done research on that, and my job is interviewing celebrities in the middle of the night!" Watch below. Peter Weber
Now that Obama has delivered his farewell address, watch Key & Peele's eerily prescient preview
Last week, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele previewed President Obama's farewell address, with Key reprising his role as Luther, Obama's "anger translator" for Peele's calm Obama. On Tuesday night, Obama delivered his actual farewell address to 20,000 people in Chicago — but other than the setting and anger translator, the Key & Peele version on The Daily Show wasn't too far off Obama's message.
"I have greatly enjoyed my time as your president," Peele's Obama said, with Luther jumping in: "Except when... Republicans wouldn't let me do [censored], and then that one dude said I wasn't born here, and then y'all elected him — so you know what? Didn't love that part so much." Later, Peele forecast Obama's line about how "the long sweep of America has been defined by forward motion" even if there's the occasion step backward: "To all of you out there who are afraid that your way of life is under attack, remember that progress isn't always a straight line," Peele's Obama said, and Luther agreed: "No, because sometimes it's a line that goes like this," he said, pointing up, "and then it just goes straight down for four [censored] years!"
Now that Obama has said his peace — you can read the entire text or watch the speech — you can watch Key and Peele imagine the subtext in Luther's final address. Some of the language is mildly NSFW. Peter Weber
Putin spokesman denies reports that the Kremlin collected 'compromising information' on Donald Trump
On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed a report from the U.S. intelligence community that asserted Russia tried to sway the U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, saying the "amateurish" findings are "reminiscent of a witch hunt." On Tuesday, CNN and other news organizations reported that a former British MI6 agent had found evidence that Russia has "compromising personal and financial information" on Trump, and after Trump tweeted that the new allegations were "A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT," Peskov said early Wednesday that "the Kremlin has no compromising information on Trump."
"This report does not correspond to reality and is nothing but an absolute fiction," Peskov told reporters. "This is a total bluff, an absolute fabrication, complete nonsense.... The Kremlin does not collect compromising information." Whether or not that's true, technically, neither does the White House; typically, intelligence gathering is done by spy agencies. "The Kremlin might not" collect "kompromat," or compromising information, "but the FSB probably does," notes Politico's Jake Sherman, referring to the Russian successor to the KGB. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked off Tuesday's Late Show by celebrating home-state team Clemson's victory over Alabama in Monday night's college football championship game. Then he got right down to the business of talking about Donald Trump, beginning with a quick look at Tuesday's confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Trump's pick for attorney general.
There were protests at the hearing, "but there were a few laughs," too, Colbert said, playing a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) saying the Sessions nomination will answer "the age-old question: Can you be confirmed attorney general of the United States over the objection of 1,400 law professors." Graham laughed, and Sessions laughed, and so did Colbert. "It's funny because nothing matters." He suggested that Sessions disavowing the Ku Klux Klan was a pretty low bar to step over, but warmed up to to the senator when he acknowledged that grabbing a woman by the genitals without asking is, in fact, a crime.
Colbert talked about Trump hiring his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and how he really wished Kushner (and Trump) would take a salary like they were serious about the job, not "running the country as a hobby" or instead of "joining an adult kickball league." But it turns out "Trump needs to hire a lot of people because, unlike previous transitions, Trump is getting rid of all Obama hires immediately — everybody's fired, whether he has replacements for them or not," Colbert said. "And this is true: He's even getting rid of the people in charge of maintaining our nuclear arsenal. Yup, they're leaving our nuclear weapons home alone," a dark joke that queued up a clip from Home Alone 2 that you probably forgot existed. "But on the bright side, if the world ends, Trump will be a one-term president." He ended the monologue by reading a childhood-tainting version of Goodnight Moon that more accurately reflects the life of its author: child-hating, rabbit-hunting, bisexual adulteress Margaret Wise Brown. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service placed the rusty patched bumblebee on the Endangered Species List, warning that the species is "balancing precariously on the brink of extinction." This is the first bumblebee designated an endangered species, and the first bee put on the list from the 48 contiguous United States — seven species of bee in Hawaii were named as endangered in September.
The rusty patched bumblebee, named after the markings on its back, was prevalent in 28 states and two Canadian provinces just 20 years ago, but its numbers have fallen by 87 percent since the 1990s and it is now found only in 13 states and one province. "Listing the bee as endangered will help us mobilize partners and focus resources on finding ways right now to stop the decline," U.S. Fish and Wildlife regional director Tom Melius said in a statement. Christy Leavitt with Environment America noted that the rusty patched bumblebee isn't the only threatened bee species, adding pointedly: "If bees go extinct, it's simple: no bees, no food."
"Causes of the decline in rusty patched bumblebee populations are believed to be loss of habitat; disease and parasites; use of pesticides that directly or indirectly kill the bees; climate change, which can affect the availability of the flowers they depend on; and extremely small population size," the wildlife agency said. "Most likely, a combination of these factors has caused the decline in rusty patched bumblebees." If you want to help, experts say, grow a garden, limit or eliminate pesticide use, and plant native flowers that bloom from the spring to fall. You can learn more in the USA Today video below. Peter Weber
A voice from the past has now entered the debate over Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) becoming the next attorney general of the United States.
On Tuesday night, The Washington Post obtained a letter Coretta Scott King, the widow of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., wrote to Congress in 1986, urging them to reject the nomination of Sessions to a federal judgeship (his confirmation was ultimately denied). At the time, Strom Thurmond, the senator from South Carolina and chairman of the Judiciary Committee, did not enter the letter into the congressional record.
Over nine pages, King spelled out how Sessions could "irreparably damage the work of my husband." She said Sessions "has used the awesome powers of his office in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters," and "for this reprehensible conduct, he should not be rewarded with a federal judgeship." King warned that should Sessions be confirmed, "he will be given life tenure for doing with a federal prosecution what the local sheriffs accomplished 20 years ago with clubs and cattle prods." In her letter, she described what it was like to fight for civil rights in the 1960s, and her belief that Sessions jeopardized everything she and others involved in the movement fought so hard for. Read the entire letter at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia