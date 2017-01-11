Donald Trump is scheduled to hold his first press conference in 6 months this morning

The confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees began on Tuesday, and while the hearing for Homeland Security nominee John Kelly was relatively uneventful, the confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Trump's nominee for attorney general, was long and unusually spirited, considering that the nominee was being grilled by his colleagues. Seth Meyers took a closer look at the Sessions session on Tuesday's Late Night, before interviewing Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. He talked about the various racial controversies that have dogged Sessions, but he also pointed out that the Alabama senator is not a big fan of pot.

"As attorney general, Sessions would also be in charge of enforcing the nation's drug laws," Meyers said, "and given that several states, most recently California, have legalized the recreational use of marijuana, that puts Sessions in a position to crack down on those states if he so chooses — and again, his previous statements on marijuana have not been promising." He played a clip that illustrated his point, ending with a curious assertion from the prospective attorney general. "Good people do not smoke marijuana?" Meyers said. "Tell that to Willie Nelson!"