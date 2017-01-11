Watch civil rights legend John Lewis' moving testimony against Jeff Sessions

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), an icon of the civil rights movement, delivered a moving testimony against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) on Wednesday at his Senate confirmation hearing for the role of attorney general. In his opening remarks, Lewis recalled growing up in rural Alabama during a time when he couldn't legally drink from the same drinking fountains or walk on the same side of the street as white Americans.
"We can pretend that the law is blind, we can pretend that it is even-handed, but if we are honest with ourselves, we know that we are called upon daily by the people we represent to help them deal with unfairness in how the law is written and enforced," Lewis said. "Those who are committed to equal justice in our society wonder whether Sen. Sessions' calls for law and order would mean today what it meant in Alabama when I was coming up back then."
Lewis' testimony came late in Sessions' hearing, a point that was not lost on Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), who spoke next. "To have a senator [Cory Booker], a House member, and a living civil rights legend testify at the end of all of this is the equivalent of being made to go to the back of the bus," he said. Jeva Lange
Tillerson avoids condemning Philippines dictator Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs as a human rights violation
Secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson hesitated to call the Philippines a human rights violator when asked for his opinion Wednesday at his Senate confirmation hearing. When pressed by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Texas), the former ExxonMobil executive insisted he would need more information before he could assess whether the brutal crackdown on drugs led by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte that has killed thousands could classify as a human rights abuse.
Rubio responded by pointing out that Tillerson actually already has access to the information, because the information he is referring to was published in an article in the Los Angeles Times that quoted Duterte. Tillerson stuck to his defense, claiming he could not "rely solely on media reports." However, he did note that he knows the Philippines is an ally, and that "we need to make sure they stay an ally."
Tillerson was similarly circumspect in answering Rubio's questions about human rights violations in Saudi Arabia. When his initial response to this question was again that he'd need to have "greater information," Rubio refused to believe Tillerson was unaware of what was going on in Saudi Arabia. "You're not familiar with the state of affairs for people in Saudi Arabia, what life is like for women? They can't drive," Rubio said. "They have people jailed and lashed. You are familiar with all of that?"
Catch a portion of the tense exchange below. Becca Stanek
After questioning on human rights in China, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Tillerson tells @marcorubio: "I share all the same values you share." pic.twitter.com/Cy5wfuvZ3L
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 11, 2017
Watergate is burning.
Fire at the Watergate residential building, view from @TheAtlantic HQ. pic.twitter.com/kNfokFPcJT
— Patrick Garrigan (@PatrickGarrigan) January 11, 2017
The fire broke out about 1:40 p.m. EST in the infamous D.C. complex known for break-ins, wiretapping, and loaning its suffix to lesser scandals involving pizza or football. Having originated in a vacant residence on the 13th floor, the blaze was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters and nobody was injured — unless, of course, you consider the whole thing to be a giant, depressing metaphor. Jeva Lange
BBC correspondent Paul Wood came forward Wednesday to reveal that there are multiple intelligence sources alleging Russia is in possession of potentially embarrassing or compromising material regarding President-elect Donald Trump. Formerly, only a single source was known to have been aware of the alleged material.
"I saw the report, compiled by the former British intelligence officer, back in October," Wood said. "He is not, and this is the crucial thing, the only source for this.” The Wall Street Journal alleges the British source is Christopher Steele, a director of the London-based Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd.
A member of the U.S. intelligence community also told Wood that "at least one East European intelligence service was aware 'that the Russians had kompromat or compromising material on Mr. Trump,'" Raw Story reports. Wood said that he "got a message back" from the U.S. intelligence community member and that there is reportedly "more than one tape, not just video, but audio as well, on more than one date, in more than one place, in both Moscow and St. Petersburg."
Wood did add, however, that "nobody should believe something just because an intelligence agent says it."
BuzzFeed News has been heavily criticized for publishing the unsubstantiated intelligence in full Tuesday night, which alleges collusion between Trump and Russia as well as the existence of a tape that would be embarrassing for Trump were it to be released. CNN carried similar, but less detailed, allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday denied the reports and called them "an absolute fiction" and "a total bluff." Trump has called the reports "fake news" and dismissed all that has been alleged. Jeva Lange
NAACP President Cornell William Brooks did not mince words when testifying against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) at his attorney general confirmation hearing before the Senate on Wednesday. Sessions "evinces a clear disregard, disrespect, and even disdain for the civil and human rights of racial and ethnic minorities, women, the disabled, and others who suffer from discrimination in this country," Brooks said, even as Sessions protested such claims.
In response, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) slammed Brooks and the NAACP for having a seemingly partisan agenda. Citing the NAACP's Civil Rights Federal Legislative Scorecards, Graham pointed out that Sessions received only 11 percent, Graham himself got 25 percent, and other Republican members of Congress typically found themselves between the two numbers. On the other hand, many Democrats had 100 percent.
Brooks defended the divide: "The report card is based on legislation, not party affiliation … I might note to the respect of our report card, we've done that for the better part of a century," he said.
But Graham wasn't having it. "I hope that doesn't make us all racist and all of them perfect," Graham sarcastically replied. Watch below. Jeva Lange
CLIP: @LindseyGrahamSC to @CornellWBrooks on NAACP report cards: "I hope that doesn't make us all racist & all of them perfect on the issue" pic.twitter.com/A0yq6VdEgC
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 11, 2017
Transportation nominee Elaine Chao argues private spending should help fund Trump's infrastructure plans
Transportation secretary nominee Elaine Chao argued Wednesday during her Senate confirmation hearing that the government lacks the resources necessary to adequately address the country's infrastructure needs. Instead, Chao, who previously served as labor secretary under former President George W. Bush, advocated to "unleash the potential" of private investors to accomplish President-elect Donald Trump's extensive plans for revamping American infrastructure.
Chao did not offer any specific estimates on spending, only saying that it is "important to recognize that the way we build and deliver projects is as important as how much we invest." Trump's advisers have estimated his infrastructure plan will cost $1 trillion.
Chao also declined to offer specifics on whether she would support the privatization of the Federal Aviation Administration, an issue of contention for the House and Senate, and she did not say if she would enforce the 2018 deadline for railroads to install anti-collision technology. Chao said she has not yet been briefed on either issue.
ABC News reported Chao is "expected to be easily confirmed by the Senate." Becca Stanek
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on Wednesday became the first sitting senator in history to testify against another sitting senator when he spoke out against Jeff Sessions' nomination to become attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump. Citing Sessions' record on civil rights and justice issues, Booker insisted "the next attorney general must bring hope and healing to this country, and this demands a more courageous empathy than Sen. Sessions' record demonstrates."
Sen. Booker testifies that Jeff Sessions' "record says we can't count on him." https://t.co/kXyie9F0D7
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 11, 2017
In his testimony, Booker referred to incidents in Selma, Alabama, and Ferguson, Missouri, as well as the historic fights for women's, LGBT, and minority rights: "The march for justice in our country still continues," he said. "It is still urgent."
He added, "The arc of the moral universe does not just naturally curve toward justice; we must bend it." Jeva Lange
In his first press conference in six months, President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday got into a sparring match with CNN reporter Jim Acosta. Trump refused to respond to repeated questions from Acosta because he works for CNN, which on Tuesday published an article detailing a report from U.S. officials that Russia might possess incriminating information that could potentially be used to blackmail the president-elect.
While multiple news organizations — including CNN — stated that the corresponding intelligence dossier contained unverified information, BuzzFeed News on Tuesday night chose to publish the document in full. The dossier was allegedly provided by a British intelligence source that U.S. officials deem credible, but was not published by CNN with its initial report as its contents were unconfirmed. Still, by breaking the news, CNN apparently drew Trump's ire, and the news organization issued a statement Wednesday after Trump's press conference to stand by its "carefully sourced reporting":
CNN's response to Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/5PljS7L0WS
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) January 11, 2017
And as Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Epstein noted, Trump wasn't the only target of CNN's statement. Kimberly Alters
BuzzFeed, meet the CNN bus https://t.co/Y16NqeTwEy
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 11, 2017