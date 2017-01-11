One celebrity says she'd perform at Trump's inauguration — except she's busy that day

She's a little bit country, and he's in a lot of need of someone people have heard of to perform at his inauguration, but unfortunately, Marie Osmond won't be able to help out Donald Trump next week.

The singer — who played with her brother, Donny Osmond, at Ronald Reagan's 1981 inauguration — told Yahoo Finance she hasn't been asked to sing, but she would be honored to do so. The inaugural committee is struggling to find someone, anyone, to sign on as entertainment, and Osmond says that's unfortunate. "I think when it comes to our country, we need to unite," she added. "I think we should all support our president, whether we're happy or sad. This is America." She also said that her eight children fall all over the political spectrum, and she never wants them to become divided over their beliefs: "We should come together and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should."

Before someone at Trump Tower gets hurt in a frantic race to get Osmond on the phone, don't bother giving her a call — after Yahoo Finance published its interview with Osmond, she clarified that she already has vacation plans on Jan. 20th, and won't be able to perform. Donny? Catherine Garcia