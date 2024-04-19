Peter Murrell: Sturgeon's husband charged over SNP 'embezzlement' claims

SNP expresses 'shock' as former chief executive rearrested in long-running investigation into claims of mishandled campaign funds

Peter Murrell
Peter Murrell giving evidence during the inquiry harassment allegations against former first minister Alex Salmond in 2020
(Image credit: Andy Buchanan / Getty Images)
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK
published
Contributions from
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Peter Murrell, husband of former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, has been charged "in connection with the embezzlement of funds" from the SNP, the police have confirmed.

The party's former chief executive was arrested on Thursday morning and charged in the evening after questioning. He has since been released.

