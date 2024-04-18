Mark Menzies: Tories investigate MP after 'bad people' cash claims

Fylde MP will sit as an independent while party looks into allegations he misused campaign funds on medical expenses and blackmail pay-out

Mark Menzies official portrait
Mark Menzies has been the MP for Fylde since 2010
(Image credit: Richard Townshend / UK Parliament)
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK
published
Contributions from
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

The Conservative Party has withdrawn the whip from MP Mark Menzies while it investigates claims he misused donations from supporters.

He is said to have called his 78-year-old former campaign manager, who has not been named, at 3am one night in December saying he had been locked in a flat by "bad people" and asking for £5,000 from a bank account that contained supporter donations.



