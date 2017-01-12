Biden tears into Trump for pushing the 'Russian narrative that America doesn't know what it's doing'

Before Vice President Joe Biden's time in office comes to a close, he's squeezing in some last words about President-elect Donald Trump. In an hour-long interview with reporters Thursday, Biden made it clear he does not approve of Trump's response to the unverified dossier making the rounds. "The one thing you never want to invoke is Nazi Germany, no matter what the circumstances," Biden said, referring to Trump's tweet Wednesday morning criticizing reports regarding the salacious information Russia allegedly has on him. "It's an overwhelming diversion from the point you're trying to make."

Perhaps even more concerning than Trump's seemingly offhanded tweets, Biden suggested, is his public criticism of U.S. intelligence agencies, which Biden called "one of the crown jewels of our national defense." "It plays into, particularly now, the Russian narrative that America doesn't know what it's doing," Biden said.

He noted that, overall, he's been "very impressed with the quality of intelligence we have gotten," and indicated that at least one person in Trump's administration has been "very receptive" to his advice. "[Vice President-elect] Mike [Pence] is significantly more informed about Russian conduct, potential intentions, and Putin's behavior than the president-elect is, based on what the president-elect says," Biden said. Becca Stanek