Biden's office confirms the president, VP were briefed on unverified claims against Trump

On Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden's office confirmed that Biden and President Obama were briefed by intelligence officials last week about unverified claims that Russia may have compromising information on Donald Trump.

This is the first time a top government official has confirmed they were told about the claims as part of their briefing on Russian interference in last year's presidential election, CNN reports. The network reported earlier this week that Obama and Trump were both given a two-page summary of the allegations, culled from a 35-page report put together by a former British intelligence agent.

Biden's office also said after their briefing, the president and vice president did not ask for any additional information, and Obama asked, "What does this have to do with anything?" Catherine Garcia