Palestinian president says Trump's plan to move U.S. embassy will hinder Mideast peace

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Saturday that President-elect Donald Trump's promise to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is a mistake which could hinder the Mideast peace process. "We are waiting to see if it happens," Abbas said while visiting Vatican City to inaugurate the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See. "If it does it will not help peace and we hope it does not happen," he continued.
Palestinians oppose the move on grounds that it could undermine historic claims to the disputed city by Muslim and Christian residents, consolidating the power of the Israeli state and upsetting any movement toward a two-state solution.
On Sunday, diplomats from 70 nations — not including representatives of Israel, Palestine, and the incoming Trump administration — are meeting in Paris to discuss the establishment of a Palestinian state. The Israelis and Palestinians have not engaged in peace negotiations with each other since 2014. Bonnie Kristian
A major ice storm plus freezing rain will make for dangerous conditions across the Midwest this weekend, stretching as far as Texas and Washington, D.C. in a 1,000-mile span. One motorist has already been killed by the storm, which is expected to lay down a glaze of ice up to an inch thick that will make travel difficult and topple power lines.
Forecasters have warned the storm could be the worst in a decade, and Missouri and Oklahoma have declared states of emergency. The National Guard is preparing to offer emergency assistance in several states. Sunday's playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, which will be held in Kansas City, has been pushed back from 1:20 to 8:20 p.m. ET to avoid storm conditions during the match-up. Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump may lift U.S. sanctions against Russia if relations between the two countries improve during his time in office, he indicated in an interview published by The Wall Street Journal Friday. "If you get along and if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody’s doing some really great things?" Trump asked, though he noted he will not make any major changes "at least for a period of time."
Trump also suggested possible diplomatic shakeup with China, announcing that "Everything is under negotiation including 'One China,'" the long-time U.S. policy of formally accepting Beijing's claim that Taiwan is not a separate nation. "We sold them $2 billion of military equipment last year," he said of Taiwan. "We can sell them $2 billion of the latest and greatest military equipment but we’re not allowed to accept a phone call. First of all it would have been very rude not to accept the phone call," Trump added, referring to the diplomatic kerfuffle over his acceptance of a congratulatory call from the Taiwanese president soon after the election.
Still, the president-elect made a point to highlight the holiday greeting he received from Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying, "I have a beautiful card from the chairman." Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump may think being well-liked by Russian President Vladimir Putin is "an asset, not a liability," but the majority of Americans are very leery about Russia. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday revealed that 82 percent of Americans think Russia is a "threat" to the U.S. In fact, Americans were "more likely to label Russia a threat than they were Iran, Syria, China, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, or Yemen," Reuters reported. The only country Americans were more concerned about was North Korea, which 86 percent of Americans called a threat.
Anxieties about Russia extended beyond party lines. While Democrats were slightly more concerned, with 84 percent labeling Russia a "threat," 82 percent of Republicans raised concerns about the country. On the whole, it's a noticeable jump from when the question was last asked in March 2015, and 76 percent of Americans called Russia a threat.
Trump has largely brushed off concerns about Russia, refusing to embrace the U.S. intelligence community's reports blaming Russia for cyber attacks ahead of the U.S. presidential election and speaking favorably of Putin.
The poll was conducted online Jan. 9-12 among 1,169 Americans across all 50 states. Its overall margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Becca Stanek
It wasn't so long ago that loads of Americans were taking massive short-term loans from banks or private lenders, purchasing a mediocre home at a discounted price, fixing it up a bit, and selling it again at a higher price, all over the course of a few short months. The trend marked the buildup to the 2008 financial crisis, "a potent symbol of the real-estate market's excess," as The Wall Street Journal puts it.
Well, thanks to "skyrocketing home prices, venture-backed startups, and Wall Street cash," the home flippers are back. The number of investors who flipped a house during the first nine months of 2016 reached the highest level since 2007. Big banks like Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs have begun offering credit lines — anywhere from $5 million to $150 million — to companies that give out loans to these high-risk investors. The market was expected to reach some $48 billion as of December 2016, The Journal reports.
The boom has been buoyed not only by high post-election housing prices but also low housing supply and low interest rates, all of which benefit the flipping business. House flippers made an average profit of about $61,000 on each sale in 2016, up from about $19,000 at the bottom of the real estate market in 2009.
Read more about the house-flipping trend at The Journal. Kelly Gonsalves
On Friday afternoon, the House approved a budget measure that paves the way for repealing ObamaCare. The measure was passed 227-198, just a day after the Senate voted 51-48 in favor of the same resolution. Nine House Republicans voted against the measure; on the Senate side, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was the sole Republican to vote no.
Republicans can now repeal ObamaCare using a procedural tool known as "budget reconciliation," which would shield the vote from Senate filibusters and allow repeal to pass with a simple 51-vote majority. The resolution passed Friday indicated Republicans have a Jan. 27 deadline for drafting repeal legislation, though House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has said Republicans do not yet have a hard deadline in place. Becca Stanek
Eight hours after Kamiyah Mobley was born in 1998, she was kidnapped out of her mother's hospital room in Jacksonville, Florida, by a woman pretending to be a nurse. Eighteen years later, Mobley has been found alive and well in Walterboro, South Carolina, by investigators after she had "an inclination beginning a couple of months ago that she may have been involved in [the kidnapping] in some way," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Friday.
The police would not expand on what the inclination was, and they also used tips to find her. A DNA analysis confirmed Mobley was indeed the kidnapped child, the New York Daily News reports.
Mobley's kidnapper reportedly raised Mobley as her own child, and has been arrested and charged. Mobley's "new name" will not be released by the police.
It is up to Mobley if she wants to rejoin her birth family: "She's 18, an adult, and clearly a victim in this case," Williams said. "A case like we have not seen in this country for a long time." She is in good health, but "overwhelmed," the Daily News reports. Jeva Lange