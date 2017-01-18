Trump's health and human services nominee vows health care for 'every single American'

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for health and human services secretary, Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.), stressed the vitality of "choice" while promising health care access for "every single American" in his Senate hearing Wednesday.
Price laid out his six principles for health care, including "affordability, accessibility, quality, responsiveness, innovation, and choices." "No one is interested in pulling the rug out from anybody," he said, addressing many Americans' concerns about losing their insurance if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.
Many on the left were unimpressed by his promises, though, with both Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ripping into Price's promises:
President-elect Trump promised to the American people, “insurance for everybody,” but Price's record & policies contradict those promises. pic.twitter.com/LvzXZG2Eb7
While Price will likely be confirmed, Democrats are eager to weaken him as much as possible during his hearing due to his plans to dismantle ObamaCare. Jeva Lange
Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) faced intense questioning from Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wa.) on Wednesday over his decision to purchase Innate Immunotherapeutics stock after a conversation with Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.). "Rep. Price, recent press reports about your investments in the Australian biotech company, Innate Immunotherapeutics, raises some curious questions about your judgments, and I want to review the facts," Murray began. "You made the decision to purchase that stock, not a broker, yes or no?"
"That was a decision I made, yes," Price answered.
His answer directly contradicts an earlier statement by Trump's transition team: "The Trump transition team said ... that the stock purchase was directed not by Price but by a broker and that the congressman himself did not become aware of the stock buy until well after the legislation was introduced," Reuters reports.
With serious questions about Price's medical stock trades during his time in the House, people we represent deserve answers. #PriceHearing pic.twitter.com/oOboaqveho
Murray continued to push in her questioning: "Congressman Chris Collins, who sits on President-elect Trump's transition team, is both an investor and a board member of [Innate Immunotherapeutics]. He was reportedly overheard just last week off the House floor bragging about how he had made people millionaires from a stock tip," she said. "Congressman Price, in our meeting, you informed me you made purchases based on conversations with Rep. Collins, is that correct?"
Price denies the accusation, claiming he had spoken to Collins simply about the company in general — but it's certainly not a great moment for the congressman. Additionally, "[Innate Immunotherapeutics'] drug could benefit from the 21st Century Cures Act, which Mr. Price voted for. The law, signed in December, will speed up the Food and Drug Administration's approval of new medicines," The New York Times reports. "At the very least, Mr. Price exercised abysmal judgment by trading the shares of companies over whose fortunes he exercised so much control." Jeva Lange
Gov. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.), President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, declined to commit to staying aboard the Paris Agreement when pressed at her Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday. Haley insisted climate change would always be "on the table," but said we also need to consider whether we would put industries "at peril" by supporting efforts that may impose additional regulations or restrictions. The specific deal Haley was asked about, which was reached in December 2015 at UN meetings in Paris, seeks to limit greenhouse gas emissions to battle climate change.
Haley's position on the Paris Agreement falls in line with her overall stance on climate change, per ThinkProgress. Though Haley has "not explicitly denied the veracity of climate change science," she has not necessarily acknowledged the effects of climate change head-on either, ThinkProgress noted.
Watch Haley waffle on whether she'd stick with the Paris Agreement below. Becca Stanek
Answering questions from Sen. #TomUdall about climate change, U.N. ambassador nominee Nikki Haley say that the issue https://t.co/ohpO4xPZBP
Donald Trump's nominee for the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, distanced himself from the president-elect Wednesday by stating firmly, "I do not think climate change is a hoax."
The statement, though, is unlikely to do much to ease concerns on the left or those held by protesters in the building. "Let me say to you, science tells us that the climate is changing and that human activity in some manner impacts that change," Pruitt said in his opening statement. "The ability to measure with precision the degree and extent of that impact and what to do about it are subject to continuing debate and dialogue. And well it should be."
Trump's nominee for secretary of the interior, Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), also distanced himself from Trump by stating climate change is not a hoax but added that there is still some "debate" among scientists. Jeva Lange
Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) faced the Senate Health and Education Committee on Wednesday as President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Price, an avowed enemy of the Affordable Care Act, said that Republicans are not "interested in pulling the rug out from anybody," and promised insurance for "every single American" during his confirmation hearing Wednesday.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who made the idea of health care as a "right" a central idea of his presidential campaign and has pushed a federally run single-payer system, was unimpressed with Price's promises and grilled the representative during his questions Wednesday. "Do you believe that health care is a right of all Americans whether they're rich or they're poor?" Sanders asked. "Should people, because they are Americans, be able to go to the doctor when they need to?"
Price began his response by saying that America is a "compassionate society" — to which Sanders immediately objected. Watch the fiery exchange below. Kimberly Alters
Sen. Bernie Sanders asks if health care is a right. HHS nominee Tom Price dodges question, talks about "access" and "financial feasibility." pic.twitter.com/IrfxtAgNAA
The Senate confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, faced an unusually rocky start in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Protests at the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee are "not unprecedented, but extraordinary," observed Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.). Outside the doors, protesters — including representatives from Standing Rock — expressed frustration about not being allowed to enter the public hearing for Pruitt's confirmation:
People of Standing Rock not allowed to enter #scottpruitthearing. #NoDAPL #StopPruitt @350 @sierraclub pic.twitter.com/oPbtncPPB5
Pruitt has been a highly criticized choice to lead the EPA due to his frequent efforts over the years to dismantle or weaken the agency. Jeva Lange
Gov. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) seemed to break with President-elect Donald Trump on Russia during her Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday for the role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Haley was straightforward in saying Russia committed war crimes in its bombing of Aleppo, Syria, and also acknowledged that Crimea, the Ukrainian territory annexed by Russia, is part of Ukraine. "We need to let [Russia] know we are not okay with what happened in Ukraine and Crimea, and what is happening in Syria," Haley said. Trump, on the other hand, suggested in July he "might recognize Crimea as Russian," Reuters noted.
Haley, noting Russia will likely always be "at the forefront" of issues the U.S. is facing, said that she believes Russia is "trying to show their muscle" right now. "I think we always have to be cautious," she said. "I don't think we can trust them."
Catch Haley's take on Russia below. Becca Stanek
.@NikkiHaley says "Russia is trying to show their muscle": "I don't think that we can trust them." https://t.co/dnGV9Y5op7 pic.twitter.com/M3HT3pUJxb
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for commerce secretary, faced the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing Wednesday. Last week, the Senate committee announced it was delaying Ross' hearing due to ethics considerations, as Ross' team had not yet submitted required paperwork.
On Wednesday, Ross addressed his potential conflicts of interests, vowing to be "quite scrupulous about recusal on any topic where there's the slightest scintilla of doubt." But while being questioned by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Ross admitted he would not be divesting all of his shipping interests:
Wilbur Ross will keep shipping investments despite overseeing international trade https://t.co/lwpWVOsMi8 https://t.co/kdYUmgTneF
As commerce secretary, Ross would oversee both domestic and foreign commerce — including international shipping. On Tuesday, Ross filed to divest at least 80 of his assets, The New York Times reported, as well as resign from "positions with more than two dozen funds or companies in which he has a financial interest." The Office of Government Ethics, which had objected to Ross' scheduled hearing last week due to a lack of completed ethics paperwork, subsequently released a 57-page disclosure of Ross' holdings Tuesday. Included in the OGE's Tuesday releases was an agreement it had struck with Ross "spelling out his plans for the divestiture of holdings that could pose a conflict with running the Commerce Department," the Times wrote.
CNN Money noted that while he is seeking to avoid conflicts of interest through the actions announced Tuesday, Ross will retain interests in 40 assets for up to six months after his confirmation, due to the fact that they are "illiquid" and will take longer to divest. There are also several assets in which Ross will retain financial interest "as a passive investor," as detailed in the OGE agreement; these holdings concern "transoceanic shipping, mortgage lending, and real estate financing." Kimberly Alters