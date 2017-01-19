The Trump team is reportedly working on a budget that cuts $10.5 trillion in spending over 10 years
President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has prepared a drastic plan to cut the federal budget, The Hill reports. The planned changes reportedly aim to shrink federal spending by $10.5 trillion over 10 years.
Among the budget-slashing proposals are reducing funding for the Commerce and Energy departments, including eliminating certain programs altogether; imposing significant budget cuts on the departments of State, Transportation, and Justice; privatizing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distributes funding to nearly 1,500 locally owned public radio and TV stations; and eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities, which disperses grants to cultural institutions and humanities programs.
As The Hill notes, the Trump team's proposed budget aligns closely with a budget proposal published last year by the conservative Heritage Foundation, and resembles past outlines that have been supported by congressional Republicans. It is as yet unclear whether the transition team's proposed budget would address Social Security and Medicare, which contribute largely to the federal deficit.
The budget proposal — which The Hill calls the "skinny budget" — should be released within 45 days of Trump taking office. Read more about the incoming administration's budget ideas at The Hill. Kimberly Alters
President-elect Donald Trump's administration is reportedly planning massive cuts to the Energy Department's budget, and former Gov. Rick Perry (R-Texas), Trump's nominee for energy secretary, was faced with the tough question of how he'd push back at his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) asked for Perry's commitment to fight for the department's research budget, telling Perry that Trump's administration would be "cutting the legs out from under you" if they made the "devastating" and "absolutely nuts" budget cuts.
Perry cited his "rather interesting background" of "defending budgets," but didn't exactly commit one way or the other. In fact, about all Perry said in response to King's question before they moved onto the next topic was that he knows "what the Department of Energy should be good at." Earlier in the hearing, Perry joked that maybe Trump's team would "forget" the cuts they'd proposed.
Per The Hill's report, Trump's team is reportedly planning to slash funding "for nuclear physics and advanced scientific computing research to 2008 levels, eliminate the Office of Electricity, eliminate the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, and scrap the Office of Fossil Energy, which focuses on technologies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions." Becca Stanek
The Senate hearing for President-elect Donald Trump's treasury secretary nominee, Steven Mnuchin, took a deep dive into the question of whether Mnuchin simply forgot to list on his financial paperwork that he is the director of an investment fund based in the Cayman Islands, as he claims, or whether he was trying to cover up his involvement in tax loopholes, as some of his critics believe.
"The difference between investing in the United States or the Cayman Islands is the possibility of avoiding U.S. tax laws," Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) said. "You've made it very clear that you paid your taxes … but the entities that you were helping or that you were making money from, you were helping them avoid U.S. taxes."
Mnuchin repeatedly defended his failure to list himself as the fund director in his initial disclosures by saying the forms are very complicated. Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) defended Mnuchin, stepping in to say, "It is a bit ironic and a bit hypocritical that my friends on the other side of the aisle have suddenly found religion on offshore account holding. Evidently, memories are short: At least two of President Obama's nominees who now serve in his Cabinet had Cayman Island holdings."
Watch some of the grilling below. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump's treasury secretary nominee, Steven Mnuchin, defended his controversial record Thursday by slamming the press for "maligning" him and painting him as a villain.
"In the press it has been said that I ran a 'foreclosure machine,'" Mnuchin said. "This is not an accurate description of my role at OneWest Bank. On the contrary, I was committed to loan modification intended to stop foreclosures. I ran a loan modification machine."
Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs partner, faces fierce scrutiny from Democrats with questions focusing on his time at OneWest Bank, which is accused of employing merciless foreclosure tactics during the housing crisis. Mnuchin has also encountered trouble with his financial paperwork, admitting in a revised questionnaire that he is the director of an investment fund based in the Cayman Islands and that he forgot to disclose over $900,000 worth of artwork held by his children.
Watch his full opening statement at CBS News here. Jeva Lange
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) had nothing but warm words for his "friend" former Gov. Rick Perry (R-Texas) when he introduced Perry on Thursday at Perry's Senate confirmation hearing for his nomination to be energy secretary. Manchin, who has a record of vouching for Republicans, defended Perry against criticism he lacks the experience for the job, arguing that he is actually "uniquely qualified to hold this position." Manchin pointed to Perry's leadership taking in storm evacuees during Hurricane Katrina, and noted that nobody "gave us a manual before we became governor." "We had to learn while were were there," said Manchin, who served as governor of West Virginia in the early 2000s.
Manchin, a proponent for the coal industry, also praised Perry's "all of the above" approach to energy policy. "I think he is going to do a great job not only for the Energy Department, but for all of us in America," Manchin said. If confirmed, Perry will be charged mainly with maintaining America's aging nuclear arsenal.
Watch the Democratic senator's introduction over at C-SPAN. Becca Stanek
Steven Mnuchin's Senate confirmation hearing for treasury secretary began Thursday with an eruption, when Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) mockingly offered Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) a Valium pill.
"Sen. Wyden, I've got a Valium pill here you might want to take before the second round. Just a suggestion," Roberts said, offering up the medication that is typically used to treat anxiety.
"Just another suggestion, we've got a lot of colleagues waiting, if you could be brief it would be helpful," Wyden shot back.
"Mr. Chairman, Mr. Chairman. I hope that comment about Valium doesn't set the tone for 2017," Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) broke in as Roberts began to speak again. "I like Sen. Roberts, but I can't quite believe he would say that to a distinguished senator from Oregon."
"I said that to the president of the United States!" Roberts shouted back, setting off a flurry of argument in the room. When Roberts got the floor again he apologized for incurring Brown's "wrath."
"We have many colleagues waiting — " Wyden again interrupted.
"Fine Ron!" Roberts said. "I'm done." Jeva Lange
Former Gov. Rick Perry (R-Texas), President-elect Donald Trump's pick for energy secretary, started his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday by backtracking his past recommendation to abolish the department he is now poised to lead. "My statements made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking," Perry said. "In fact, after being briefed on so many of the functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination."
Perry also indicated he's changed his mind on climate change. "I believe the climate is changing. I believe some of it is naturally occurring but some of it is caused by man-made activity," Perry said. In a 2011 presidential debate, Perry argued that the science on whether humans contributed to climate change is "not settled," and later, in 2012, claimed scientists "have manipulated data so that they will have dollars rolling into their projects." He now says he will protect climate scientists "from anyone who would attack them." Becca Stanek
The youngest woman ever elected to Congress is now the first woman to take charge of the Republican Party's House candidate recruitment efforts. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), just 32, has taken the role of head of candidate recruitment at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), and she is strategizing to end the GOP's woman deficit.
Her own role is part of the project. "I think the more women we have in leadership positions, the more women will see examples, [the more women] can see themselves in those roles," Stefanik said to The Hill. "So I think being in the leadership role of chairing recruitment is a step in the right direction." At present, women make up less than 10 percent of House Republicans, while House Democrats are nearly a third female.
Democrats have a less dramatic underrepresentation problem in significant part because they've spent years building organizations like the deep-pocketed EMILY's List to recruit female candidates. Now, Republicans are working to catch up. "The fact that [Stefanik is] a woman who is a conservative who is going to be in charge of [the NRCC] recruitment effort? That's important, because we need to boost those numbers," said Missy Shorey of Maggie's List, a conservative counterpart to EMILY's List. "When they see Elise, they see: She did it, now I can do it." Bonnie Kristian