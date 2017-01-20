World leaders speak out on President Trump's inauguration

President Donald Trump received messages of congratulations and concern from across the globe after he was sworn into office Friday, delivering an inaugural address that heavily emphasized an "America first" stance.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto each expressed a desire to strengthen their countries' respective ties with the U.S, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement he looks forward to working with Trump "to restore prosperity to the middle class." Pope Francis encouraged Trump to be guided by America's "rich spiritual and ethical values." Others weighed in on Twitter:
A very strong speech by @POTUS. He means it.
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 20, 2017
Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2017
Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump @POTUS on his presidential inauguration day. Look forward to continuing strong UK - US bond
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 20, 2017
Congratulations President @realDonaldTrump. Strategic partnership between #Kosovo & #USA shall remain as strong as ever next 4 years
— Hashim Thaçi (@HashimThaciRKS) January 20, 2017
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the de facto leader of the European Union, visited an art museum instead of listening to Trump's inaugural address, and German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel showed concern over Trump's "nationalistic tones." "I think we have to prepare for a rough ride," Gabriel said. Becca Stanek
The Bible passage read on the morning of President Donald Trump's inauguration reportedly referenced his plans to build a border wall. Though the traditional inauguration prayer at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., was closed to the public, a transcript obtained by Time revealed Pastor Robert Jeffress chose to read an Old Testament passage from the Book of Nehemiah that "focuses on the rebuilding of walls around Jerusalem," CBS News reported.
"When I think of you, President-elect Trump, I am reminded of another great leader God chose thousands of years ago in Israel," Jeffress, a Trump supporter, reportedly said. "The nation had been in bondage for decades, the infrastructure of the country was in shambles, and God raised up a powerful leader to restore the nation. And the man God chose was neither a politician nor a priest. Instead, God chose a builder whose name was Nehemiah."
Jeffress, whose stances on Islam and homosexuality have made him controversial, reportedly went on to say that the "first step of rebuilding the nation was the building of a great wall," and that Nehemiah's wall was specifically commissioned by God "to protect its citizens from enemy attack." "You see, God is NOT against building walls!" Jeffress said, according to CBS News.
Per Jeffress, Nehemiah's wall was completed in just 52 days. If Trump sticks to that timeline, we'll have a big wall on the U.S.-Mexico border by mid-March. Becca Stanek
Hillary Clinton attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump on Friday, making her way to the U.S. Capitol to "honor our democracy and its enduring values." In doing so, she watched as Trump took the presidential oath of office, the culmination of their election rivalry after Trump defeated her in the election last November.
By returning to Washington, D.C., Clinton was also back face-to-face with some of her adversaries in Congress — like Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), who has been a ferocious critic of Clinton's as chair of the House Oversight Committee. But when Clinton walked up the stairs past Chaffetz at the Capitol, the congressman shook her hand:
But a warm embrace of bipartisanship, this was not: Check Chaffetz's caption, where he reaffirms he is "so pleased" Clinton is not the president. As MSNBC's Chris Hayes notes, Chaffetz was once none-too-pleased at the prospect of a President Trump, either. But hey, it's Washington — minds change all the time. Kimberly Alters
President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, got temporarily blocked from the inauguration platform Friday by the Capitol Police, Roll Call reports:
Minutes before President Barack Obama and Trump made their way through the Capitol Crypt, Lewandowski was stopped by Capitol Police as he tried to make his way through.
"Please have somebody bring me that ticket," he said on the phone. "I just can't get past. I'm literally standing at the — I can see, like, the members of what is probably the Cabinet. I can see the people walking onto, like, in the camera shot."
He continued, "I'm standing right outside the Rotunda on the Senate side, I can see the procession."
Lewandowski was surrounded by a stakeout of reporters and staff waiting to watch the outgoing and incoming presidents and their families.
Capitol Police asked Lewandowski if he was a member of "staff," to which he responded, "I'm Mr. Trump's campaign manager." [Roll Call]
Technically, Lewandowski was more or less fired from the campaign in June, when he was replaced by Kellyanne Conway. Trump had sparked heavy criticism for his continued work with Lewandowski after Lewandowski was accused of violently grabbing a reporter.
While Roll Call adds that Lewandowski yanked out four different badges to try to get through, only to fail, it appears he did eventually make it onto the platform. Jeva Lange
.@TrumpInaugural well attended by #TeamTrump, @CLewandowski_ and @David_Bossie here also to watch @realDonaldTrump become 45th #POTUS. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/3r7giNYdOs
— Jeff DeWit (@JeffDeWitAZ) January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump's inaugural address didn't go over well with everyone. Based off of Twitter, several of Trump's conservative critics weren't exactly bowled over by the president's talk of the "American carnage," "America first," and "radical Islamic terrorism." Some described it as "depressing," "dark," and "scary," while others called the address "combative" and "authoritarian":
I'll be unembarrassedly old-fashioned here: It is profoundly depressing and vulgar to hear an American president proclaim "America First."
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 20, 2017
I just re-read Reagan's first inaugural. People who are claiming Trump's has much important in common with it should re-read it. It doesn't.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 20, 2017
"With horror" - Fmr Spkr Gingrich on how media and some officials in both parties may respond to Trump's speech. He says that's a good thing
— Robert Costa (@costareports) January 20, 2017
Dark, scary, authoritarian. Legally the president, not legitimately. We outnumber if band together. Resist what isn't normal. #RESISTANCE
— John Weaver (@JWGOP) January 20, 2017
Much like his convention speech, it's a portrait of a dark, dead America, fueled by the promise of revenge and economic fantasy.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 20, 2017
A combative, aggressive inaugural speech from Pres Trump. His supporters will be thrilled, his opponents will be terrified. #inauguration
— Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) January 20, 2017
Donald Trump's speech was not an inaugural address. It was a primal scream aimed at Washington, D.C.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 20, 2017
Trump did not use speechwriter to elevate tone or heal divisions. Inaugural sounds like one of his rallies pitched to True Believers.
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 20, 2017
It is truly shocking how disconnected this speech was from inaugural history. An inaugural for red American alone.
— Michael Gerson (@MJGerson) January 20, 2017
America First, the pursuit of narrow self-interest, risks prompting others to do same, reducing US influence & world stability/prosperity
— Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) January 20, 2017
Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, on the other hand, seemed to be a fan. Becca Stanek
We did it! Congratulation Donald J. Trump President of the United States of America!
— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) January 20, 2017
Friday may be for the 45th man in the White House. But Saturday is for the women.
The Women's March on Washington, which begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, is gearing up to be a huge protest, with hundreds of thousands of people expected in the capital and sister marches taking place in all 50 states as well as in cities around the world.
Today, those women are on the move.
Surprised, delighted, and inspired Twitter users have been posting photos of D.C.-bound planes almost entirely filled with female passengers. In the photos, many women wear bright pink hats, some are dressed in protest Ts, and most are sporting big, eager smiles. One Southwest flight even turned the cabin lights pink in honor of the march. Here is just a sampling of all the planes packed with women. Lauren Hansen
Correction. 90% of flight headed to #WomensMarchOnWashington. #planefullofnastywomen pic.twitter.com/UB4Y2xQwog
— Andrea Addario (@addarioandrea) January 20, 2017
On @AlaskaAir flight 4 with plane full of women and pussy hats. Energy is electric. #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/DTuqqdGysr
— Leslie Rugaber (@lrugaber) January 20, 2017
Plane full of Women's March supporters headed to DC turns on pink cabin lights #WomensMarch https://t.co/dxjhxS5TzB pic.twitter.com/9tIJf1QJYR
— Taylor Umlauf (@TaylorUmlauf) January 20, 2017
Just asked who onboard this @AmericanAir flight was headed to the #WomensMarchOnWashington. Almost all the passengers. pic.twitter.com/wLWg67FVmk
— Pamela R Lightsey (@OneNabi) January 20, 2017
My plane to DC is almost all women. This is crazy!#Flight389#WhyIMarch#WomensMarch #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/1XCeoqaaNr
— Nicole (@niclmatt) January 20, 2017
Intense, sometimes violent protests erupted in Washington, D.C., on Friday, the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration. Protesters lined the streets before, during, and after the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, sometimes clashing with police officers, who at times used tear gas and non-explosive pressure grenades to disperse the crowds:
The flash grenades have gotten more frequent as police move west down K street pic.twitter.com/OubZMM2KIn
— Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) January 20, 2017
Police use tear gas and pressure grenades to thwart people from throwing rocks as they protest President Donald Trump in D.C. pic.twitter.com/vqtXUQ7Gv2
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017
Protesters were also seen destroying property and smashing windows of local businesses:
Protesters smashed windows of a Starbucks and Bank of America in Washington, DC, during Pres. Trump's inauguration https://t.co/1y4sqXWCep pic.twitter.com/iupe72TeNt
— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Particularly fervent demonstrations broke out outside the offices of The Washington Post, where protesters lit trash and newspaper boxes on fire and clashed with police:
Happening in front of The Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/cyH6m7YwWD
— Steven Ginsberg (@stevenjay) January 20, 2017
View of protesters standoff with police from 7th floor of WaPo newsroom. Plume of smoke visible. pic.twitter.com/XbhxxKd7Yf
— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 20, 2017
Fire on K Street growing pic.twitter.com/6rmruyjhVz
— Matea Gold (@mateagold) January 20, 2017
A heavy police presence remains on the city streets, where President Trump is scheduled to make his way alongside Vice President Mike Pence from the Capitol to the White House later Friday. Kimberly Alters
While President Donald Trump was being sworn in as leader of the free world on Friday morning, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was gazing at artwork at the opening of the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany. Merkel, it seems, opted for the soothing colors of Claude Monet's paintings over Trump's inaugural address, which discussed "American carnage" and "radical Islamic terrorism."
Rather than watching Trump's inauguration, Angela Merkel has spent the afternoon at an art museum in Potsdam. https://t.co/7moOmy4SXt
— Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) January 20, 2017
Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said her government would "study with interest" Trump's speech. Becca Stanek