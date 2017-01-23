An estimated 1 in 100 Americans marched for women on Saturday

On Saturday, at least 3 million women, children, and men gathered in Washington, D.C., for a Women's March and in more than 650 other cities and towns around the world for "sister" marches, broadly speaking to stand up for women's rights and protest President Donald Trump on the first full day of his presidency. Crowd sizes are difficult to measure accurately, and though the National Park Service does put a figure on crowds on the National Mall, the estimates are politically sensitive enough that Congress barred the agency from releasing them in 1996.

By all accounts, though, the turnout at the marches exceeded the expectations of the organizers. By all measurable metrics, more people showed up to protest Trump in Washington than to see him sworn in on Friday — three times more, according to an estimate by crowd scientists for The New York Times. Here's a look at some of the numbers:

Estimated number of protesters in the U.S.: 3.3 million to 4.6 million (per tally by Jeremy Pressman, Erica Chenoweth)

Population of America: 324 million

Number of Americans who voted for Trump: 63 million

Number of Americans who voted for Hillary Clinton: 65.8 million

Estimated number of protesters outside the U.S.: 263,000 to 297,000 (Pressman, Chenoweth)

Estimated number of protesters in Washington, D.C.: 470,000 to 680,000

Number of march-related arrests in Washington, D.C.: 0

Estimated protesters in Los Angeles: 500,000 to 750,000

Number of march-related arrests in Los Angeles: 0

Estimated number of protesters in New York City: 400,000 to 500,000

Estimated number of protesters in Chicago: 250,000

Estimated number of protesters in Denver: 200,000

Estimated number of protesters in London: 100,000

Number of protesters in Stanley, Idaho: 30

Population of Stanley, Idaho: 63

D.C. Metro rides on Jan. 21: 1,001,613 (second-highest day on record)

D.C. Metro rides on typical weekday: 639,000

D.C. Metro rides on Jan. 20: 570,557

D.C. Metro rides on Jan. 20, 2009: 1.1 million (record, Obama's first inauguration)