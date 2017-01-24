Did Kellyanne Conway get in a fistfight at President Trump's inauguration ball?

It has proven to be very much a mistake to underestimate Kellyanne Conway during a campaign. But to underestimate her in a fistfight? That too might prove to be painful, the New York Daily News reports.

Allegedly, Conway intervened when two men at Trump's inauguration ball went at each other with fists last Friday. "But the two men wouldn't break up the fight and Conway apparently punched one of them in the face with closed fists at least three times, according to the stunned onlooker," the Daily News writes.

Fox News senior correspondent Charles Gasparino relayed the scuffle in a Facebook post. "Inside the ball we see a fight between two guys in tuxes, and then suddenly out of nowhere came Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys," he said. "Whole thing lasted a few [minutes], no one was hurt except maybe the dude she smacked. Now I know why Trump hired her."

Aren't convinced? "[By the way], I exaggerate none of this," Gasparino reassured. Jeva Lange