Official blames rogue Badlands National Park tweets on rogue former employee

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for Badlands National Park in South Dakota briefly became the unlikely face of resistance to President Trump's apparent clampdown on public comments from federal agencies that study climate change. The series of tweets stating facts about carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere and rise in oceanic acidity were removed later Tuesday, but an unidentified official told Reuters, BuzzFeed News, and other media organizations that Trump did not order the removal, blaming the errant tweets on a rogue former employee.
"Several tweets posted on the Badlands National Park's Twitter account today were posted by a former employee who was not currently authorized to use the park's account," a National Parks official said. "The park was not told to remove the tweets but chose to do so when they realized that their account had been compromised." Badlands park superintendent Michael Pflaum told Quartz he had been unaware of the tweets since the park's "got the full on-scale blizzard going" and "we've been working on digging out, plowing roads." The woman who handles social media was working from home, he added.
The National Park Service has apparently not been subjected to the same gag order reportedly imposed on the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Health and Human Services Department. On Tuesday night, Reuters reported that the Trump administration has ordered the EPA to take down the climate change section of its website by as early as Tuesday, following the freeze of all contracts and grants. Peter Weber
The top movie in the U.S. right now is Split, M. Night Shyamalan's new plot-twisting thriller, Jimmy Kimmel noted on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "It's about a kidnapper who has multiple personalities," he explained, "and since the movie did so well, the studio is already moving ahead with the sequel." The trailer he teed up is, of course, about President Trump, splicing together scenes from Split and actual things Trump said. "I think they have another hit on their hands," Kimmel said. Watch the trailer for the fictional Split 2 below (spoiler: Trump won). Peter Weber
On Monday evening, with President Trump under fire for publicly pushing "alternative facts" about the size of his inaugural crowd and who wrote his inaugural address and the uniqueness of his Lincoln Memorial inaugural concert, Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas) praised Trump on the House floor, under the guise of pretending how the "national liberal media" would laud Trump if he were a Democrat. Reporters would celebrate Trump's "stamina," call him "courageous and fearless," and underline how "he's obviously not deterred by media criticism," Smith said. Alas, no.
“No, the national liberal media won’t print that or air it or post it,” Smith said, breaking character. “Better to get your news directly from the president. In fact, it might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth."
Smith, whose district includes slivers of Austin and San Antonio, is chairman of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee and also, Talking Points Memo notes, the Media Fairness Caucus. You can read the caucus's latest newsletter, featuring headlines like "Breitbart News Surpasses 3 Million Likes" and "Media Shouldn't Decide What's Fake." Obviously, the arbiter of fake news should be the president. Peter Weber
One day after he collapsed while delivering the State of the State address, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (D) announced he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Dayton, who turns 70 on Thursday, said the cancer was caught early and has not spread to any other organs. "I don't expect it to, within a very short period of time, impede my performance of my responsibilities," he said. "We'll know more next week." The governor said he was originally going to announce his diagnosis after going to a follow-up appointment and learning about his course of treatment, but changed his mind after fainting.
A spokesman from the Mayo Clinic said Dayton's doctor does not believe his collapse on Monday was linked to his cancer, but instead was likely caused by back pain and possible dehydration, the Star Tribune reports. Dayton's term ends in early 2019, and he said he expects he'll be able to make it through to the end. "People deserve a governor who is on the job, qualified to perform the job intellectually and physically, and I believe I am," he said. Catherine Garcia
More than 52,800 gallons of oil have leaked onto the Ocean Man First Nation reserve in Saskatchewan, and investigators are trying to determine the source of the spill.
"We need to, obviously, as part of that investigation make that determination of when exactly the leak did take place and whether the monitoring system that the company employs is adequate enough," Dustin Duncan, the province's energy minister, said Tuesday. After smelling the scent of oil for a week, a resident notified the tribal chief on Friday, and they contacted Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd., which has a line adjacent to the spill. Several different energy companies have assets in the area, and while Tundra is leading cleanup efforts, the company has not confirmed that its pipeline is the one leaking. There are no homes near the spill, but it is close to a cemetery on what is is considered sacred land.
"It just raises the issue yet again, that if you are going to build these pipelines, you're going to be placing communities and water and land at risk," Gretchen Fitzgerald, national program director at the Sierra Club Canada Foundation, told Reuters. In the United States last year, former President Barack Obama rejected the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota because it involved drilling through land sacred to the Standing Rock Sioux and under their water supply, but on Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order allowing it to advance. Catherine Garcia
Chicago saw an unwelcome uptick in violence in 2016, notching more homicides than New York City and Los Angeles combined. The gun violence is concentrated in the city's west and south sides, and most of those killed and killing are members of gangs. It is a serious problem that Chicago has been trying to address. President Trump noted on Twitter Tuesday night that the violence hasn't eased up this month, and he offered a solution, or more precisely an ultimatum:
If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
About an hour before Trump's tweet, Fox News host Bill O'Reilly had asked on air, "Will President Trump step in and override local authorities" in Chicago as gang violence worsens?
Here was the graphic on The O'Reilly Factor just over an hour before Trump started tweeting Chicago crime statistics https://t.co/KMYxDiRHOa pic.twitter.com/NwPXeIT3G2
— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) January 25, 2017
A spokesman for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, former President Obama's first White House chief of staff, said Tuesday night that "the mayor has addressed how the federal government can help address violence several times." Emanuel had criticized Trump on Monday for fixating on the size of his inaugural crowd. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson also responded to Trump's tweet, saying in a statement: "As the mayor said just a few hours ago, the Chicago Police Department is more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships with DOJ, FBI, DEA, and ATF, and boost federal prosecution rates for gun crimes in Chicago."
Under the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, Trump can't deploy the National Guard for civil law enforcement in Chicago, and in August, Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) had ruled out requesting federal troops. After speaking with Chicago police and local leaders, he said, "no thoughtful leader thinks that's a good idea or would really provide a solution." Earlier this month, The Associated Press ran down what options Trump does have when it comes to Chicago violence. Peter Weber
On Wednesday, President Trump will order the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, White House officials told The New York Times Tuesday.
Trump will sign an executive order at the Department of Homeland Security ordering that federal funds be shifted in order to build the wall, which during his campaign he vowed would be paid for by Mexico. The officials also said Trump is mulling a policy that would temporarily keep refugees from Syria and other majority-Muslim nations that are considered "terror prone" from entering the United States, and would cut in half the number of displaced people who can settle in the country, The Times reports. Catherine Garcia
After reports began to circulate on Tuesday night that President Trump will sign executive orders on immigration Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he has a "big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!"
He made the announcement after tweeting his congratulations to Fox News "for being number one in inauguration ratings" and saying if "Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on," he will "send in the Feds!" It was actually Trump's second tweet on the matter — he deleted a previous message that did not have "national security" in all caps and spelled "among" wrong. Catherine Garcia
@kenklippenstein there was a typo too, "amoung" pic.twitter.com/bSPIhVk9Q5
— Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) January 25, 2017