Lindsey Graham calls President Trump's Mexican import tax idea 'mucho sad'

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday said that President Trump plans to fund the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border by imposing a 20 percent tariff on Mexican imports. And while Spicer reportedly backtracked the claim, telling NBC News' Peter Alexander just one hour after revealing the plan that it was simply an "example of options" of how to pay for the wall, not a concrete policy proposal, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to warn of the dangers of imposing such a tax on Mexico.
"Any tariff we can levy, they can levy," Graham wrote, noting that Mexico is the U.S.'s third-largest trading partner. And then he offered this explanation for why imposing such a high tax on Mexican imports would be "mucho sad":
Simply put, any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila, or margaritas is a big-time bad idea. Mucho Sad. (2)
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 26, 2017
Convincing. Kimberly Alters
President Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear he is no fan of the media, but his chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon, took the war on the press a step further in an interview published by The New York Times on Thursday. "The elite media got it dead wrong, 100 percent dead wrong," Bannon, the former executive chair of Breitbart News, said of the election, dubbing it "a humiliating defeat that they will never wash away, that will always be there."
Bannon also claimed that the media is "the opposition party" of the new administration:
"The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile," Mr. Bannon said during a telephone call.
"I want you to quote this," Mr. Bannon added. "The media here is the opposition party. They don't understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States." [The New York Times]
Bannon's demands are not likely to be heeded, as it is the media's job not to keep its mouth shut. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump plans to pay for the border wall with a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday. Raising import taxes on Mexican goods would likely cause Mexican companies to pass the costs on to U.S. retailers and businesses by making them pay more for products, thus resulting in higher prices for U.S. consumers.
"By doing [the import tax] we can do $10 billion a year and easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone. That's really going to provide the funding," Spicer said. When asked about the costs getting passed along to Americans, Spicer said, "I'm not going to get into it."
Mexico was the United States' third largest supplier of goods imports in 2015, with the U.S. importing $295 billion worth of goods across the southern border. Mexico is additionally the second largest supplier of agricultural imports to the U.S., including foods like avocados as well as beer and wine. Prices on goods from Mexico, including cars, electrical machinery, mineral fuels, and medical instruments, can be expected to go up if such a tax is implemented.
Trump has suggested raising import taxes before as a means of incentivizing U.S. companies to manufacture goods domestically.
Earlier Thursday, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced that he had canceled his scheduled meeting with President Trump. Peña Nieto was set to meet with Trump next Tuesday, but after Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to direct federal funds toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — and reiterated his pledge to have Mexico reimburse the costs of construction — Peña Nieto said his office had informed the White House he would no longer attend the meeting. Jeva Lange
Update 4:42 p.m. ET: Spicer told NBC News' Peter Alexander that the idea of a 20 percent import tax on Mexican goods was simply an "example of options [of] how to pay for [the] wall" and not a concrete policy proposal. The White House has not yet offered a concrete, unqualified plan for how it will fund the construction.
BREAKING: Spicer tells me 20% tax on Mexican imports is NOT a policy proposal, but example of options how to pay for wall.
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 26, 2017
President Donald Trump is obsessed with voter fraud. He even went as far as to sign an executive order his first week in office in the hopes of getting to the bottom of what he alleges is a voter fraud epidemic, despite a complete lack of evidence to support such claims.
Trump might be forgiven for the confusion, though, at least considering his sample size and his somewhat skewed definition of the crime. At least six members of Trump's family and inner circle have been discovered to be registered to vote in more than one state:
- Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump
- Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner
- Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon
- Trump's treasury secretary nominee, Steve Mnuchin
- White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus
- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
It is not illegal to be registered to vote in two states; in fact, it can even happen accidentally. Where it becomes tricky is if people have actually voted twice, an act that can sometimes require traveling great distances between states to actually pull off.
Referring to Sean Spicer's double-registration, Tom Bonier of political data company Target Smart explained that "there's no evidence he voted twice in any election. It's almost certainly because he moved." Nevertheless, Bonier said, "his boss calls this fraud." Jeva Lange
A recent study on gender stereotypes found that American girls believe being "really, really smart" is a trait associated with boys and men, The Guardian reports.
Researchers at New York University conducted tests with 200 boys and 200 girls between the ages of 5 and 7. In one study, the children were read a story about an extremely smart person, then asked to guess the person's gender. In another study, the children were shown pictures of adults of different sexes and asked to pick who they thought was intelligent. A third study asked children to match traits, including "being smart," to photos of men and women.
Taken together, the results reveal that girls of 5 years old are just as likely as boys to associate brilliance with their own gender. However, for those aged 6 and 7, girls were less likely than boys to make the association: among 6-year-olds, boys chose people of their own gender as "really, really smart" 65 percent of the time while girls only selected their gender as brilliant 48 percent of the time.
The study then explored which gender was expected by children to do better academically at school. The team found that while girls aged 5 to 7 were more likely than boys to associate their own gender with good grades, they did not link such achievements to brilliance. [The Guardian]
"Because these ideas are present at such an early age, they have so much time to affect the educational trajectories of boys and girls," said Andrei Cimpian, the co-author of the New York University study. Jeva Lange
Scientists may soon be able to grow organs for transplants instead of waiting for donors — and it's all thanks to a human-pig hybrid. On Thursday, an international team of scientists announced they had created the first successful human-animal hybrid embryo, publishing their research in the journal Cell. These hybrids, known as chimeras, are controversial, but they could be key to the future of organ replacement by enabling human organs to be grown outside of human bodies and inside of animal ones.
The scientists first experimented with growing mouse-rat hybrids, National Geographic reported, when a mouse pancreas grown in a rat was transplanted back into a mouse; the mouse was cured of diabetes as a result. The scientists then tried to create a rat-pig hybrid, but the effort failed due to the major genetic differences between the two species. Pigs proved to be the perfect match for humans, however, because the two species have similarly sized organs, making it more likely that a pig could grow functioning human organs.
It's big news for a medical industry that's facing a critical organ shortage. Every day, 22 people die while waiting for organ transplants, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. Scientists are now one step closer to solving that problem, though the scientists said it'll probably be years before they can grow functioning human organs. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Donald Trump appeared to be in a cheerful mood when he addressed House and Senate Republicans at their retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday. In addition to quipping with the audience, Trump joked that he discussed a plan with House Speaker Paul Ryan to leave the Affordable Care Act in place for two years so "the Dems would come begging to do something."
"They would come to us," Trump said. "Except we have one problem. We have to take care of the American people immediately. So we can't wait. But every time they tell you about ObamaCare, we're taking them out of a big jam."
Trump says he thought about playing politics with Obamacare pic.twitter.com/JzZXkZx4Th
— Colin Jones (@colinjones) January 26, 2017
"I'm serious," Trump went on. "If we waited two years, it would explode like you've never seen an explosion." Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump addressed the Republican retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday, joking to the audience that it is "nice to win. It's been awhile."
In his speech, Trump expressed frustration that his Cabinet nominees were not quickly being confirmed and suggested that he and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto had mutually agreed to cancel their upcoming meeting, claiming it would have been "fruitless, and I want to go a different way." Peña Nieto informed the White House earlier Thursday that he would no longer attend the meeting after Trump suggested it should be canceled "if Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall." Peña Nieto has repeatedly stated Mexico will not fund any construction.
Trump says he's made it clear to Mexico that "the American people will not pay for the wall" https://t.co/C7GzB027RE pic.twitter.com/DpYZjN9ddG
— Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) January 26, 2017
Trump did not take questions from House and Senate Republicans after his speech, a break with the usual customs. Jeva Lange