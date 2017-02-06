Kellyanne Conway has referenced the non-existent 'Bowling Green massacre' more than just once

Is it possible to make the same "honest mistake" twice?
Just days before President Trump's top aide Kellyanne Conway cited the non-existent "Bowling Green massacre" during an interview Thursday on MSNBC's Hardball, she used the same made-up "massacre" to defend Trump's immigration executive order during an interview with Cosmopolitan on Jan. 29, the magazine reported Monday. In discussing the order, Conway reportedly told Cosmopolitan that Trump "did that because two Iraqi nationals came to this country, joined ISIS, traveled back to the Middle East to get trained and refine their terrorism skills and come back here, and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre of taking innocent soldiers' lives away."
Conway made a similar remark about the "massacre" Thursday night, referencing two "radicalized" Iraqi refugees who were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2011 for attempting to send weapons and money to al Qaeda. Though both men are serving life sentences, the FBI said that neither man was charged with "plotting attacks within the United States," nor did the men have any intent to do so.
Over the weekend, Conway admitted that she "misspoke" — though she did not mention she may have misspoken more than once. "I should have said 'plot,'" Conway said on Fox News' Media Buzz, "or I should have just called them 'terrorists.'" Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a speech to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, in which he falsely accused the media of declining to report terror attacks. "It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that," Trump said.
Trump says "the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report" on terrorism: "They have their reasons, and you understand that." pic.twitter.com/BQoTadwrpy
— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 6, 2017
Trump's rhetoric at CENTCOM set off alarm bells among both the media and the Pentagon staff. "Super, super dangerous," said The Washington Post's Chris Cillizza. "Makes people believe the media has some sort of nefarious motives." Meanwhile, BuzzFeed's senior national security correspondent Nancy Youssef reported overhearing a Pentagon staffer ask, "What are we supposed to do with that?" after watching the speech.
The Trump administration has faced heat over similar allegations, with Kellyanne Conway recently referring to a "Bowling Green Massacre," which never occurred. Jeva Lange
The Authors Guild just issued a powerful statement urging authors to remember their 'important role' in 'not normal' times
The nonpartisan Authors Guild issued a statement demanding fiction and nonfiction writers alike "maintain vigilance in these 'not normal' times," Publishers Weekly reported Monday:
There are times in a democracy when writers have a particularly important role to play, and this is one. Given the contested and confusing public discourse that surrounds us, we need more than ever the thoughtful, long-form writing that fiction and nonfiction authors alike provide. Writers help us better understand our world, both present and past, by shining a light on seen and unseen truths. The recent appearance on bestseller lists of dystopian literature such as 1984, Brave New World, It Can't Happen Here, and The Handmaid's Tale reminds us that the novelists, poets, and critics who give imaginative shape to our experience are indispensable in our current political climate. A free society treasures its writers for this important role. [AuthorsGuild.org]
The organization cited its long history of protecting writers, including during the Great Depression and the blacklists of the McCarthy era. "We've been the collective voice of American authors since 1912," the guild said in its statement, adding, "We haven't stopped fighting for writers, and we won't stop now." Read the entire statement here. Jeva Lange
Senate Democrats plan to hold the floor for the next 24 hours to protest the nomination of Betsy DeVos, President Trump's pick for education secretary. At the start of the all-night debate Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared DeVos the "least qualified nominee in a historically unqualified Cabinet," and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) promised Democrats will do "everything we can to persuade just one more Republican to join us."
Already, Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowswki (Alaska) have said they will oppose DeVos, which may make it necessary for Vice President Mike Pence to step in to cast a tie-breaking vote in DeVos' favor. Politico noted if that were to happen, it would mark "the first time a vice president has needed to cast the tie-breaking vote for a Cabinet secretary." If another Republican decides to vote against DeVos, however, she will not be confirmed.
The Democrats' marathon session is slated to last until noon Tuesday, at which point the Senate will hold a final vote on DeVos' confirmation. Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump will not be allowed to address the U.K. Parliament during his eventual state visit, The Independent reports. "An address by a foreign leader to both houses of Parliament is not an automatic right," said Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow, a former Conservative Party member. "It is an earned honor."
Bercow went on: "We value our relationship with the United States. If a state visit takes place, that is way beyond and above the pay grade of the speaker. However, as far as this place is concerned I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons … I would not wish to issue an invitation to President Trump to speak in the Royal Gallery." Parts of the Commons erupted into "rare" applause at Bercow's declaration, The Independent notes.
Speaker Bercow just cancelled Trump visit to parliament. A proud moment for Commons. Racism and sexism not welcome here.
— Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) February 6, 2017
Some British politicians, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, have demanded Trump's invitation to visit the U.K. be canceled altogether until he revokes his ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominately Muslim nations. More than one million U.K. citizens have signed a petition demanding Trump's state visit — expected later this year — be canceled. Jeva Lange
No one in NFL Super Bowl history has ever made a comeback like the New England Patriots did Sunday night, so perhaps you can forgive the editors of The Boston Globe "early edition" for assuming the worst when the paper went to the presses with the Pats trailing 21-0.
"A Bitter End," the early headline said with a photo of a sad-looking Tom Brady kneeling on the field:
If you're a subscriber that gets early edition of The Boston Globe (like those in Florida) you have a "Dewey Beats Truman" collectible. pic.twitter.com/xZe6bE4pET
— John Holt (@JohnHoltTV) February 6, 2017
The newspaper directed readers to go to its website to follow the game, GoLocalProv reports. Of course, as it turns out, the later edition of the Globe went with a decidedly different vibe on its front page. Jeva Lange
Sneak peek at tomorrow's front page #SuperBowl #Patriots pic.twitter.com/HY9jfamU73
— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 6, 2017
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is ready to pounce if President Trump does something impeachable. But so far, Pelosi said Monday at a news conference at the Capitol, Trump's actions — "reckless" as they may seem — are "not grounds for impeachment." "When and if he breaks the law, that is when something like that will come up," Pelosi said.
Pelosi's fellow California congresswoman, Rep. Maxine Waters (D), thinks Trump's moment is coming sooner rather than later, though. "I think that he is leading himself into that kind of position,” Waters said Monday, pointing to Trump's favorable remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations. "The answer's going to be, eventually, we've got to do something about him. We cannot continue to have a president who is acting in that manner." Becca Stanek
Australia's chief scientist tears Trump's EPA mandate: 'It's reminiscent of the censorship exerted by political officers in the old Soviet Union'
President Trump's clampdown on the Environmental Protection Agency's scientific data reminds Australian chief scientist Alan Finkel of the Soviet Union. At a scientific roundtable Monday, Finkel warned his colleagues that science is "literally under attack" in the United States, citing the Trump administration's mandate that all research or data published by the EPA "undergo review by political appointees before that data can be published on the EPA website or elsewhere."
"It will almost certainly cause long-term harm. It's reminiscent of the censorship exerted by political officers in the old Soviet Union," Finkel said of the mandate. He pointed out that in the Soviet Union, every military commander also had "a political officer second-guessing his decisions."
Finkel argued that Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's system held Soviet agricultural science back "for decades," after Stalin used his "limitless power" to push "unscientific ideas." "So while Western scientists embraced evolution and genetics, Russian scientists who thought the same were sent to the gulag," Finkel said. "Western crops flourished. Russian crops failed." Becca Stanek