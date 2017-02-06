Kellyanne Conway has referenced the non-existent 'Bowling Green massacre' more than just once

Is it possible to make the same "honest mistake" twice?

Just days before President Trump's top aide Kellyanne Conway cited the non-existent "Bowling Green massacre" during an interview Thursday on MSNBC's Hardball, she used the same made-up "massacre" to defend Trump's immigration executive order during an interview with Cosmopolitan on Jan. 29, the magazine reported Monday. In discussing the order, Conway reportedly told Cosmopolitan that Trump "did that because two Iraqi nationals came to this country, joined ISIS, traveled back to the Middle East to get trained and refine their terrorism skills and come back here, and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre of taking innocent soldiers' lives away."

Conway made a similar remark about the "massacre" Thursday night, referencing two "radicalized" Iraqi refugees who were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2011 for attempting to send weapons and money to al Qaeda. Though both men are serving life sentences, the FBI said that neither man was charged with "plotting attacks within the United States," nor did the men have any intent to do so.

Over the weekend, Conway admitted that she "misspoke" — though she did not mention she may have misspoken more than once. "I should have said 'plot,'" Conway said on Fox News' Media Buzz, "or I should have just called them 'terrorists.'" Becca Stanek