Dozens injured after tornado touches down in New Orleans

In southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, at least seven tornadoes hit in six parishes, including a twister that struck in New Orleans.

Dozens of people were injured, five seriously, and homes and businesses were damaged, including NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility. Material engineer Jonathan Simeral told CNN he "dove into a bathroom" after colleagues said they saw the tornado approaching. "The lights went out and you could hear stuff falling from the ceiling," he said. "Debris flying, you could hear it hitting the windows."

A preliminary survey by the National Weather Service found that the tornado that hit the New Orleans East neighborhood was at least an EF-2, with winds of 111 to 135 mph. Severe weather is predicted to continue from the central Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley. Catherine Garcia