Dozens injured after tornado touches down in New Orleans

In southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, at least seven tornadoes hit in six parishes, including a twister that struck in New Orleans.
Dozens of people were injured, five seriously, and homes and businesses were damaged, including NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility. Material engineer Jonathan Simeral told CNN he "dove into a bathroom" after colleagues said they saw the tornado approaching. "The lights went out and you could hear stuff falling from the ceiling," he said. "Debris flying, you could hear it hitting the windows."
A preliminary survey by the National Weather Service found that the tornado that hit the New Orleans East neighborhood was at least an EF-2, with winds of 111 to 135 mph. Severe weather is predicted to continue from the central Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley. Catherine Garcia
John Oliver's Last Week Tonight returns on Sunday, and he joined fellow Daily Show alumnus Stephen Colbert on Tuesday's Late Show to remind everyone he is still on the air. Colbert, in expressing his hope that President Trump doesn't deport Oliver, who has a green card (and American wife and child), found out that Oliver is from a town in England called Bedford. "Not a big city, a town, but a scrappy town," Oliver said. "You back it into a corner, it will chew your face off."
Coincidentally, the Late Show crew had researched what's going on in the scrappy English town of Bedford before the show, so Colbert and Oliver picked up Union Jack-emblazoned coffee mugs, revved up the local-access-cable visual effects, and read the community calendar. If you've never seen Colbert's celebrations of life in small towns, this is much funnier than it sounds. On Feb. 16. for example, the Bedford Forest Center is hosting a craft session where children will turn shoeboxes into a home for a badger. "Just imagine your parents' surprise when they find out they've lost a pair of shoes but they've gained an angry badger," Oliver said.
"If you'd like any more information about any of these events, John Oliver will gladly do a 30-minute deep dive on each one of them," Colbert said, poking fun at Oliver's day job. Oliver joined in: "And with a [censored]-ton of cursing." Watch below. Peter Weber
U.S. officials say that the Yemeni government, upset over the deaths of several civilians in a raid authorized last month by President Trump, has suspended anti-terrorism commando operations by the United States inside the country, The New York Times reports.
This does not affect military drone attacks or the advisers there working with Yemeni forces, the officials said; the White House and the Yemeni government have not publicly announced the suspension. The raid left one Navy SEAL, more than a dozen al Qaeda fighters, and several civilians dead, including children. The White House has called it a "success" multiple times, and the Pentagon says it has recovered laptops and other items that will shed light on how al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula operates; others have called it a disaster, marred by the death of the SEAL and the hard landing of a helicopter that had to be destroyed. Military officials told NBC News the raid actually targeted the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, Qassim al-Rimi, but he was either not at the house or escaped, and has gone on to record a message taunting Trump. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was interrupted on the Senate floor Tuesday night by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R- Ky.) as she read a searing letter written by Coretta Scott King, with McConnell accusing Warren of breaking the Senate's rules.
Dr. Martin Luther King's widow wrote the letter against Sen. Jeff. Sessions (R-Ala.) in 1986, when Sessions, then a federal prosecutor, was up for a job as a federal judge, saying he used his power as a prosecutor to "chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens." Now, Sessions is President Trump's pick for attorney general, and McConnell said that by reading the missive, Warren "impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama," a violation of the Senate's arcane Rule 19.
Warren said she was "surprised that the words of Coretta Scott King were not suitable for debate in the United States Senate," and when she tried to finish her remarks, McConnell objected and she was told to take her seat. McConnell was backed up by his fellow Republicans, and Warren told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that she is now not allowed to speak on the Senate floor as long as Sessions is the topic. Catherine Garcia
The Republican-led House Administration Committee voted Tuesday 6-3 to shutter the Election Assistance Commission, a bipartisan independent agency that assists states in improving their election systems.
Rep. Gregg Harper (R-Miss.), the committee's chairman, said the commission has "outlived" its usefulness, USA Today reports, and it is time for it to be "officially ended" because "we don't need fluff." The agency was set up after the Al Gore/George W. Bush debacle in 2000, and Republicans have argued for some time that it was only supposed to be around temporarily. Democrats like Rep. Robert Brady of Pennsylvania disagree, arguing that it helps states run elections that are fair and accurate. "This is the time when we should be focusing on strengthening" the commission, he told USA Today.
This is the fourth time Harper has introduced a bill to eliminate the agency, and it's not clear when or if the measure will be considered by the House. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday evening, three judges from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on President Trump's travel ban, with an attorney representing the Trump administration saying the executive order temporarily barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States was valid under the Constitution, and asking that the court rule a federal judge was wrong last week when he suspended the ban.
The case against the administration was brought by the states of Minnesota and Washington, and Noah Purcell, the solicitor general for the state of Washington, said the court must serve "as a check on executive abuses," and Trump is "asking this court to abdicate that role here. The court should decline that invitation." Before the hearing, the court said it will most likely make a ruling this week, but not on Tuesday. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) may have made his campaign donor Betsy DeVos happy on Tuesday when he voted to confirm her as secretary of education, but he ticked off a lot of his constituents, who are calling him out for previously accepting nearly $100,000 in campaign donations from DeVos and her family, the Miami New Times reports.
The Senate voted 50-50 to confirm DeVos, a tie that was broken in DeVos' favor by Vice President Mike Pence. The Center for American Progress, citing Federal Election Commission reports, says Rubio has accepted $98,300 from DeVos and her family members, more than any other senator who voted in her favor on Tuesday.
Because DeVos, a billionaire proponent of taxpayer funded charter schools and private religious schools, has no experience in public education, there were massive protests against her confirmation. Before the vote, Floridians marched to Rubio's district offices and left so many messages against DeVos his Washington, D.C., inbox was full; now that she's been confirmed, they're threatening to oust Rubio when he's up for re-election — in response to a Twitter post made today, one Florida resident said the "100k from Betsy DeVos for a vote shows you don't care about the children of Florida," another accused him of being a "sell out," and a former supporter told Rubio they regret voting for him and will "actively work to get you unseated." Catherine Garcia