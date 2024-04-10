EPA limits carcinogenic emissions at 218 US plants

The new rule aims to reduce cancer-causing air pollution in areas like Louisiana's "Cancer Alley"

Chemical plant in Grand Rapids, Michigan
The majority of these industrial sites are in Texas and Louisiana
(Image credit: Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

The Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule Tuesday that will require 218 chemical plants to reduce toxic and carcinogenic airborne pollutants, aiming to reduce the number of people with elevated cancer risk by 96% nationwide. The rule targets ethylene oxide, used for sterilizing medical devices, and chloroprene, used to make rubber in footwear, plus four other chemicals. More than half the affected plants are in Texas and Louisiana, including a strip of factories and adjacent communities known as Cancer Alley.

