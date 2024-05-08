Take Versailles home with Trudon
With a new line of home fragrances Trudon pays homage to palace's famous gardens
Poured by hand in Normandy, Trudon candles are scented with aromas inspired by places, artworks or history. Dada, for example, is an olfactory tribute to the 20th century movement of the same name, which counted Marcel Duchamp and Max Ernst among its artists, with clashing notes of camomile, sharp eucalyptus and tea. Sap, foliage and cut grass feature in Balmoral.
Closer to home, Solis Rex smells of cedarwood, incense, orange and fir bark, inspired by the grand parquet floors of the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles.
The former residence of the French royal court, Versailles makes for a fitting theme. Claude Trudon established the business in 1643, as a specialist vendor of candles (and also spices) in the centre of Paris in, and was made a Royal Manufacture in 1719.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Stretching across roughly 800 acres, the gardens at Versailles were originally landscaped by André Le Nôtre. It was here that from 1664 onwards, Louis XIV staged a number of extravagant celebrations, starting off with the Party of the Delights of the Enchanted Island, which lasted for six days.
It was events such as these that perfumer Emilie Bouge researched when partnering with Trudon's creative director Julien Pruvost on the brand's latest creations. "There are a lot of things that come to mind when you speak about this place," says Bouge. "It was difficult to target one thing. The idea was then to be in the palace and look out onto this beautiful French park, with green elements and the view of the sky."
Next, the team looked into the garden's flora. "Julien and his team then did a lot of research and showed us pictures of what was growing there," Bouge remembers. In the end, a blend of Thyme flower, peonies, tuberose, blue iris and up-cycled oak wood felt right. "I mixed green, fresh notes with floral notes."
A version of this article appears in the April 2024 issue of The Blend, distributed with The Week.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Prince Harry returns to mark 10 years of Invictus – but he won't see the King
Speed Read Duke of Sussex will not see his father during London visit 'due to His Majesty's full programme'
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger celebrates 'unique collaboration'
The Week Recommends Martin Scorsese presents documentary tribute to the 'gorgeous, radical work' of the film-making duo
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
In what countries is assisted dying legal or in consideration for being made legal?
In the spotlight More countries are granting more people the right to die
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Ormonde Jayne: perfume for the well travelled
feature Luxury British perfumer Linda Pilkington on the art of making evocative scents
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Acqua di Parma: a new perfume built on connectivity
Under the Radar The house’s Colonia C.L.U.B. has a surprising origin
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Look twice: Chanel Factory 5 opens at Selfridges London
Under the Radar Factory 5 collection celebrates the fragrance’s centenary
By Felix Bischof Published
-
Bergamot beauty: Acqua di Parma’s new scent takes you to Calabria
feature A fragrance that unlocks the irresistible essence of a magical fruit
By Alexandra Zagalsky Last updated
-
Alberto Morillas bottles the scent of ice
In Depth The master perfumer explains his Bulgari Man Glacial Essence
By Felix Bischof Last updated
-
Byredo make-up: Ben Gorham and Isamaya Ffrench talk colours and shapes
In Depth The Swedish luxury brand is launching debut cosmetics collection
By Jessica Bumpus Last updated
-
Sea change: five best perfumes for the summer
The Week Recommends Make your choice reflect the season with these oceanic scents
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Olivier Polge: a conversation with Chanel's master of scent
In Depth The man behind some of Chanel’s most iconic scents lifts the stopper on what makes a CC bottle so irresistible
By Felix Bischof Last updated